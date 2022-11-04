Don Mancini has been making us simultaneously chuckle and leave the lights on for over three decades via his Child’s Play franchise. When he announced that he’d be creating a television series as a semi-spinoff from the movies, fans were wondering how the story of the pint sized, knife wielding Chucky would translate to such a different format. Now in its second season, the Syfy and USA Network series, Chucky has been a ratings hit, slashing viewership numbers on a weekly basis. Always keeping up with a creative edge, shoving his titular murderous doll in directions no one could’ve seen coming, the show’s sophomore season has been no different.

In a new clip, audiences are getting a look at what to expect from Wednesday’s episode titled “Doll on Doll”. As it suggests, this week we’ll see two of the eponymous dolls face off against one another. If you’re not caught up then there are spoilers ahead, but if you’ve been tuning in, you’ll already know that this season has introduced us to a truckload of newly possessed Good Guys dolls ready to wreak havoc on the world around them - that is except for one. Known as “Good Chucky,” the clip reveals the (seemingly) kind-hearted doll sitting across a table from the brawny and buff “Ripped Chucky”.

As the muscle-bound version of the red-headed terror shows off a sharpened set of knives, the sweet and caring doll deflects his suggestions of murdering his friends ‘til the end, Jake (Zackary Arthur), Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), and Devon (Björgvin Arnarson). On the other side of the door, Jake and Devon listen in, trying to get a better handle on if the good Chucky can truly be counted on. Push comes to shove and an incredibly entertaining fight sequence breaks out between the dolls with Good Chucky revealing what made him turn away from murder.

With plenty of characters resurfacing and silly callbacks to past productions, it’s no wonder why the follow-up season of Chucky has been such a delight for viewers to watch. Last week’s episode may have been the most highly anticipated one of the season with Jennifer Tilly’s Tiffany Valentine hosting a dinner party to celebrate the return of her and Chucky’s twins, Glen and Glenda (Lachlan Watson). Unbeknownst to Tiffany, the kiddos had their own plan up their sleeves - inviting a slew of Tilly’s real life loved ones to come along. Included in what turned into a murder mystery was Tilly’s sister Meg Tilly, her Bound co-stars Gina Gershon and Joe Pantoliano, and her friend and The Realhousewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke. As Mancini revealed in a recent interview, we can expect to see some of those guests make it into future episodes so keep your eyes peeled.

You can check out the teaser for “Doll on Doll” below and catch the full showdown when the episode hits Syfy and USA Network tomorrow, Wednesday, November 2 at 9:00 p.m. ET.