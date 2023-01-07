2023 is officially off to a bloody bang with Blumhouse and Universal’s newest horror film M3GAN. The film centered around an evil AI companion is about to slay the box office this weekend thanks to an endlessly entertaining marketing campaign and M3GAN’s quirky but deadly personality. Even with that, there’s been a lot of comparisons made between this new killer doll and horror legend Chucky. The pair even had an amusing Twitter feud late last year. Now, on M3GAN’s opening weekend, Chucky creator Don Mancini has welcomed horror’s newest icon to the killer doll family.

On both Instagram and Twitter Mancini wrote, “Welcome to the dollhouse @meetm3gan A tip of the hat to the new kid in the block on her opening weekend! Can’t wait to see you in action and I know @chuckyisreal feels the same.” Given Mancini’s legendary horror history, it’s nice seeing these two demented dolls finally getting along. Like M3GAN, Chucky spawned from humble low budget horror beginnings. Chucky was first introduced in 1988’s Child’s Play directed by Tom Holland (not that Tom Holland) from a screenplay co-written by Mancini. It was this great horror thriller full of paranoia that made us anxiously wonder if Chucky was really alive or a figment of his owner Andy’s imagination. It truly tapped into a kid's worst fear of their toys coming to life. However, like we all know by now, Chucky was indeed real and the reincarnation of serial killer Charles Lee Ray played so flawlessly by Brad Dourif.

The first film was a bona fide hit and spawned two Initial sequels, 1990’s Child’s Play 2 and 1991’s Child’s Play 3. By that time Chucky had become such a household name that Mancini decided to drop the Child’s Play title altogether. Since 1998’s more comedic focused Bride of Chucky the series would get three more films in Seed of Chucky, Curse of Chucky, and Cult of Chucky along with a mega popular Syfy TV series that just finished up its second season in late 2022. There was also a remake of the original Child’s Play in 2019 under MGM, but Mancini wasn’t involved.

image via United Artists.

Thanks to Chucky’s horrifically fun resurgence in the last number of years and Annabelle running around The Conjuring franchise for the past decade, the stage is set for M3GAN to be a major success. It’s already off to a rabid start as it’s made $2.75 million in its Thursday previews and is estimated to make around $20 million in its opening weekend. That would also almost double its $12 million budget in a single weekend. Not that M3GAN needs the approval, but she’s making her elder Chucky very proud. Given these great box office numbers and the amazing reviews, M3GAN is set up to be Universal’s next major horror franchise. Also, since M3GAN and Chucky are under the same studio roof, genre fans are clamoring for a crossover film featuring these two hellish dolls.

M3GAN’s currently dancing, singing, and killing it in theaters now. You can watch the trailer and see Mancini’s full M3GAN appreciation post down below. You can also catch up on Chucky Season 2 on the Syfy app.