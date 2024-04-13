The Big Picture Devon Sawa landed his role on Chucky through a passionate audition process, demonstrating his dedication to the show and characters.

Sawa impressed Chucky creator Don Mancini with his deep understanding of the roles he was auditioning for, earning praise for his commitment.

Fans can catch Sawa as the President of the United States in Chucky's third season, streaming now on Peacock with new episodes coming April 10.

Devon Sawa understands what it takes to have a successful career in Hollywood. As an up-and-coming star, Sawa celebrated his breakthrough role in the classic comedy family film, Little Giants, before making Christina Ricci the envy of young girls everywhere in Casper. He then became a staple of teen ‘90s films and carried his career into the new millennium and beyond. These days, Sawa can be seen on Syfy and USA Network’s uber-successful horror series, Chucky, where he’s played a different character (or characters) every season.

Audiences have loved seeing Sawa join Don Mancini’s Child’s Play family just about as much as Chucky has enjoyed killing the actor off time and time again. In preparation for the second half of the show’s third season, which arrives on April 10, Collider’s Britta DeVore chatted with Sawa and Mancini and - among other things - learned how the two horror icons came to be collaborative partners on Chucky.

Devon Sawa Was Dead Set On ‘Chucky’

Seeing as how Mancini released several of his Child’s Play films during the years that Sawa was appearing in classics like Idle Hands and Final Destination, we presumed that the franchise creator reached out to his fellow genre legend to join the TV series. However, this wasn’t the case as Sawa revealed, “I auditioned. My agents gave me the script and the sides, and said, “Here’s Chucky,” and I said, ‘Oh my god!’” Understanding that landing the role (which in the first season was actually two separate roles) would be no walk in the park, Sawa admits that he put his all into developing the characters as much as possible.

“I worked on it, and I worked my ass off on it because I wanted to be a part of it. I told Don that in the slate. Usually you just say your name and your height, where you’re from, and if you’re vaccinated at the time… I had to tell Don in the slate what I was doing and why I wanted it and why I was so passionate. I don’t remember exactly what I said, but I know it was very long.”

While Sawa’s vaccination status was a huge plus to Mancini during his decision-making process, the energy that the actor put into developing his characters even before landing the gig was what put the final nail in his casting coffin - but in a good way, with Mancini adding,

“It was great. I was already a fan of his, of course, but his audition for both of those roles were fantastic, and it included a bit of a dissertation about how he saw the character’s respective pasts and how they may have been similar as children, and how they diverge, and it was like, “This guy’s really thought about this a lot.” It was super impressive.”

This time around, Sawa is playing his most powerful character yet - the President of the United States - in Chucky’s third season. The first half of Season 3 is currently streaming (along with Seasons 1 and 2) on Peacock, with the next installment set to land on April 10. Check out everything we know about those upcoming episodes here in our handy guide.

Chucky After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. Release Date October 12, 2021 Cast Brad Dourif , Alyvia Alyn Lind , Alex Vincent , Christine Elise Main Genre Horror Seasons 3

