Back in September, Child’s Play fans everywhere felt mercilessly stabbed in the back by Syfy and USA Network after the cancelation of the film franchise’s spin-off series, Chucky. Following three successful seasons, the title was kicked out of both of its homes, leaving audiences on an insane cliffhanger. Since then, we’ve continued to wonder about the fate of many of those characters, and what franchise creator, Don Mancini, has up his sleeves. Even before the show was axed, the writer and director teased that he had ideas for a feature-length project that would bring the killer doll back to the big screen. Now, Chucky star and all-around horror legend, Devon Sawa, is giving his two-cents and hopeful outlook about the future of the franchise.

While chatting with Forbes about his most recent dip into the genre via Josh Ruben’s Heart Eyes, Sawa confidently said,

“If I was in Vegas, I’d bet the house that you’re going see some more Chucky stuff. It sells a lot of t-shirts, cereal, and lunch boxes, so one way or another, we’re getting more Chucky content.”

Devon Sawa Teases His Potential Involvement in Future ‘Child’s Play’ Projects