When Chucky first premiered it brought out the big guns to entice audiences right out of the gate. Not only did the show have both Brad Dourif and Jennifer Tilly (AKA, Chucky and Tiffany, respectively) returning, but it also had horror vet Devon Sawa attached to the project. With his own background in the horror genre, Sawa was an exciting addition to the show. He nailed his role; so much so that 3 seasons later he’s still kicking around, having played various different characters. Devon Sawa has now portrayed four separate characters on the show, each very different from the last, but sharing a remarkable likeness in the looks department. So what gives? Why can’t we seem to escape Devon Sawa in Chucky? And more importantly, how does he keep coming back when his character always meets a grim fate?

Who Does Devon Sawa Play in ‘Chucky’?

In Season 1 of the hit series, Devon Sawa was introduced as Lucas Wheeler, the father of our main character Jake (Zackary Arthur). From the get-go he was portrayed as not being the best dad on the block, still mourning the loss of his wife, and seemingly ashamed of his son. When Jake picks up a Good Guy doll at a local yard sale, it’s quickly revealed to be the titular Chucky, and as we know, Chucky takes on quite a twisted loyalty to his owner. After seeing how Jake is treated by his father, Chucky nips it in the bud real quick and kills Lucas by way of electrocution.

Lucas' death sends Jake to live with his dad’s brother Logan, who, surprise, is also played by Devon Sawa! Lucas and Logan are said to be twins, which explains the double role Sawa takes on here. Jake seems to fit in well with his aunt and uncle, but the influence Chucky has over everyone he encounters ends up being the family’s undoing. First is Aunt Bree (Lexa Doig), and then Chucky begins to influence their son, Junior (Teo Briones). Chucky brainwashes Junior, leading to Logan’s death at the hands of his son and Chucky. It marks the end of Devon Sawa’s time on the show — or so we thought.

Enter Season 2 and Jake, Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), and Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) are being sent to boarding school. As with any good boarding school plot you need the evil headmaster who will make your main characters’ lives a nightmare. Cue Devon Sawa, who once again joins the show, rising himself from the Chucky afterlife to play the headmaster Father Bryce. But if you expected his fate to turn out any better than his previous characters, you were sorely mistaken. Being an antagonist of sorts, Father Bryce was pretty much guaranteed to wind up a tally on Chucky’s victim list — which he does, in a rather explosive manner (literally). After Chucky’s soul jumps into Father Bryce, the pair fight for control, which ultimately results in Father Bryce exploding all over the place. Yuck! But despite three of his characters meeting a brutal end on the series, Devon Sawa proves to be no quitter, as he’s yet again back for Season 3, this time playing the President, no less. With it still being early in the season, it’s unknown what fate lies ahead for Sawa’s character this time, but if his track record is any indication, Chucky may be painting the White House red by Season 3’s end.

Why Is Devon Sawa in Every Season of ‘Chucky’?

At this point, it feels like a given to expect Devon Sawa’s return in each new season of Chucky, but why exactly is that? Chucky executive producer Alex Hedlund shed some light on this in an interview with SYFY WIRE ahead of Season 3. “He’s a tremendous actor, he’s a great human being so he’s beloved on set, and he’s so great with the rest of the cast and the crew,” Hedlund praised. “He’s a good sport about being killed so many times. If we could, I think we would kill him multiple times per season, because he’s willing to roll with the punches and sort of endure all these crazy deaths and being tortured and dismembered and whatnot.”

In the same interview, Hedlund continued on to say that it’s good for the fans that Devon Sawa keeps making an appearance, saying: “For the returning fans, it’s great that they get to see another familiar face and have that connection to the other seasons and keep reimagining that character. I mean, Ryan Murphy sort of does that with a lot of his cast members.” He referenced. “Hopefully that is kind of a nice way to bridge the gap between returning fans, while also making it so that anybody who is coming in fresh — who may have not seen the first two seasons — won’t feel like a party crasher because it’s a whole new family that we’re being introduced to along with the returning characters as well.”

Aside from the show’s own explanation as to why Devon Sawa keeps coming back, for fans, it feels like just another quirk in a franchise full of them. Sure, it’s a bit silly and can even be a tad confusing at first, but his consistent reappearance as new and unrelated characters feels like a nod to the campiness of the franchise. And when it comes to the Chucky films, especially the later years, camp seems to be the driving force. Plus, he really has provided us with some seriously gnarly death scenes, from electrocution to being beaten to death with a Good Guy doll, to spontaneous combustion. Just like how the franchise got campier as it went on, the deaths also became more ridiculous, something that Sawa seems to eagerly play into in the series. Chucky has proven time and time again that it’s a damn good show, upping the stakes and appealing to audiences new and old. Sawa’s inescapable appearances are just one of the many things that help make it work so well.