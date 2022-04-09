The slasher sub-genre is hotter than ever with revivals of classic horror franchises like Halloween, Scream, and Texas Chainsaw Massacre. However, one of the franchises that arguably never left the horror scene over the years is Chucky. The evil doll has been killing since the late 80s and the first season of his Chucky series on Syfy was very well received in the horror community. While we all wait for Season 2 to drop, fans can now own a Good Guy Doll of their own. Thanks to Trick or Treat Studios, there are two different versions of Chucky up for pre-order.

If you have a lot of money to spend, “Ultimate Chucky” will have any fan of the franchise going gleefully mad. This Chucky will run you $599.99, and it is a one-to-one scale replica of the iconic toyetic killer. Sculpted by Cesar Dacol Jr., the piece will feature posable eyes as well as interchangeable heads and hands. The body of the figure itself is made using soft flexible foam and has an industrial-strength posable aluminum frame. The icing on this particular blood-soaked cake is that this doll stands approximately 29″ tall. You will need to make some room for Chucky because you do not want to make him mad.

If that Chucky is not in your budget, your other option is snuggling with the slightly cuter replica Plush Good Guy Doll for $199.99. Trick or Treat Studios details this version of the doll saying:

A great new option for the super fan who loves to take their Friend on the go or just as an incredible addition to your collection. The Plush Body Good Guy Doll captures that perfect body flop you see in the films when Chucky is pretending to not be alive or being dragged around by Andy. This version features a combination of a soft plush torso and limbs, a new durable fabric outfit, combined with high quality vinyl head, hands, and shoes! The Plush Body Good Guy Doll is approximately 30” long.

Trick or Treat Studios has been one of the premier distributors of horror collectibles over the years. They are best known for their Halloween 3: Season of the Witch replica masks, but they have also done figures for films like Halloween 2, House of 1000 Corpses, and Terrifier. Because of this, it is great to see Chucky being added to their iconic lineup of products. From the color scheme to the classic overalls, these two high profile figures nail the look of a Good Guy Doll turned evil hell-spawn perfectly. The only humorous drawback to this release is you will be looking over your shoulder to make sure your Good Guy Doll is not possessed by the spirit of a serial killer.

Chucky is famously voiced by Brad Dourif and first appeared in the original Child’s Play in 1988. Since then, the murderous doll has gone on to star in 6 sequels, a remake, and now a TV series. Season 2 of Chucky is premiering later this year, and you can pre-order these two Good Guy Dolls on Trick or Treat Studios' website. Check out the sinister doll below:

