With the second season of USA Network and SYFY’s Chucky less than one month away, universe creator Don Mancini is dreaming of what could be next for the little terror. After a film franchise that’s seen the Good Guys Doll murdering his way around the United States, Mancini is considering where he could next appear. While we think the obvious answer is on a trip of self discovery across Europe, Mancini has other plans, and they’re out of this world.

During a recent interview with Comic Book, Mancini revealed that he could see the villain blasting off into space. Commenting that he believed the character was “versatile enough and appealing enough” to drop him into any situation and watch him flourish, he revealed that what started as a joke could be something that would make for “a fun movie.” But, why stop there? If you’re going to launch Chucky into the cosmos, why not put a new spin on him while he still has both of his tiny feet firmly planted on Earth?

For that, Mancini said that he’s considered turning the doll into a vampire or even a zombie. “It’s something I’ve been thinking about,” he says, “when you have an ongoing franchise… I spend an unholy amount of time thinking about such things, too much; but one of the benefits of that is you have a lot of ideas, you have ideas for characters that he can develop relationships with, different realms that he can operate in.” With this, it sounds completely plausible for Chucky to find himself in a zombie apocalypse, or cross paths with a vampire looking for a new friend, making him an even more formidable opponent than he is now.

Image Via Syfy

RELATED: Wanna Play? ‘Chucky’ Finds His Home On Television

Mancini’s idea of dropping Chucky anywhere and watching him reign down his murderous wrath is made all the more apparent from what we’ve seen surrounding the upcoming second season of the series. This time around, Chucky will be stalking his prey, Jake (Zackary Arthur), Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), and Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) after they’re sent to a Catholic reformatory. Mixing in religious aspects with his killing spree will be a nice blend of the classic horror combo, and we’re definitely expecting an attempted exorcism at some point. Meanwhile, there’s a truck load of more possessed Good Guy Dolls on their way out into the world, making the possibility of a Chucky crossover even more realistic.

With momentum for Season 2 building and building, we can’t wait to see what the cast and crew behind Chucky have in store for us. And after Mancini’s comments, we’re looking forward to where we can spot the killer doll next - we’re pulling for a Thankskilling or some other sort of holiday crossover! You can check out the latest trailer for the show’s second season below and prepare for the story to continue on October 5.