USA Network and SYFY’s massive hit Chucky not only slayed viewership numbers with its second season but also boasted an impressively high kill count. And, with an army of Chuckys on the loose, no one was safe from their brutal wrath. The departure of two actors, in particular, has fans wondering if they’ll be back in the future, with Devon Sawa’s Father Bryce meeting an explosive demise during an exorcism gone horribly wrong, and Lachlan Watson’s Glen and Glenda returning to their doll vessel after Glen was fatally shot.

During an interview with TVLine, franchise creator Don Mancini teased the possibility of each actor returning in one way or another. Referencing American Horror Story, Mancini said that there’s a possibility of Sawa becoming “the Jessica Lange of [the Chucky] franchise,” adding that he and the rest of the cast and crew really enjoyed working with the Final Destination star.

In the show’s first season, Sawa played a set of twins, both of whom were six feet under by the end of the finale. This time around, he was resurrected via a new character, Father Bryce, the head of the Catholic reformatory where most of the episodes took place. If he were to return to the franchise, it would be in another entirely new role, something that Mancini is leaving the door open to. “I do like bringing actors back in different roles,” Mancini says, “As a writer, I love writing stuff to specific actors. That’s a lot of fun, so fingers crossed.”

For Watson’s characters, it’s a little more difficult. They played Chucky (Brad Dourif) and Tiffany’s (Jennifer Tilly) twins, Glen and Glenda, who returned to the franchise in human form following the events of Seed of Chucky. In a majorly shocking moment during Season 2’s penultimate episode, Glen is shot by Nica (Fiona Dourif), leaving Glenda with a massive decision to make. In the end, Glenda realizes that the only way for Glen to survive is if they once again put their souls into the body of their doll. After the tough decision, the final moments with Glen and Glenda, now known as GG, see the duo preparing to set off for Europe. After hopping back into their birth doll, the two return to their origins with Billy Boyd (the Lord of the Rings franchise) reprising his voice role from the earlier movie.

The unsuspected comeback was exciting for long-time fans of the series, but also bittersweet given the incredible performance Watson gave over the second season. But, with GG out there, a Watson return is still in the cards. Mancini said that he “Loved working with [Watson] and would love to work with them more in the future,” adding that he also treasures collaborating with Boyd. He says that the story of GG is “very important” to him and that their ending was done in a way that in the future, they could pop back up. On a hopeful note he added, “If we get a Season 3, I hope to delve more into that story.”

A Season 3 renewal is on everybody’s minds as the sophomore season wrapped almost a week ago. The news seems like it will be coming any day now as, due to the ratings Chucky has received, it would be a no-brainer to bring the characters back for more gore-filled action.

