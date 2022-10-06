Don Mancini’s Child’s Play is a force to be reckoned with. Since the first film about the possessed murderous doll was unboxed in 1988, the franchise’s creator has molded a juggernaut of a brand that’s spanned seven films and now an uber successful SYFY and USA Network series. As Chucky goes into its second season, Mancini sat down with TV Insider to share his hopes for the future of the killer doll and all the now familiar names associated with him.

Through the project’s latest outlet, Mancini believes that it “reinvigorated the franchise,” bringing a wave of “new energy,” not to mention “fresh meat,” to the story we so know and love. The universe creator reveals that he’s really enjoying his time shaping the story of Chucky for episodic viewing, but does see the carnage eventually returning to the big screen. “I would also like to do more movies,” Mancini says, “because I love movies too. And I think, you know, I think they’re not mutually exclusive.” He goes on to say that his dream would be to see the stories flourish on both the small and big screens “just as Marvel characters can potentially exist in both media.”

As any great franchise creator, Mancini says that “it’s ultimately down to the fans and what they want to see, but so far, so good.” He’s sure to have the fandom’s blessing on any scenario he tosses the Good Guys doll into - even space! With its horror-comedy themes, witty writing, and campy undertones (or overtones), there’s no stopping Chucky on his quest to wipe out anyone standing in his way.

The second season of Chucky presents an entirely new set of problems for the show’s three teenage leads, Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) as they’re sent to a Catholic reformatory school following the events of the show’s freshman season. Along with dealing with the typical woes of the teenage years, the trio will once again need to face down their smallest but biggest adversary yet, Chucky (Brad Dourif).

Audiences will see a lot of familiar faces with Jennifer Tilly, Alex Vincent, Christine Elise, and Fiona Dourif reprising their roles from both the films and the first season. Devon Sawa is also back in an entirely different role with newcomer Lachlan Watson taking on the part of Chucky and Tiffany’s child, Glen/Glenda, who we haven’t seen since the 2004 film, The Seed of Chucky. While having new episodes of Chucky is a real treat to look forward to, it’s made all the better knowing that Mancini, like his killer doll, is eyeing up world domination.

Check out a recent Collider interview with Mancini below and catch new episodes weekly on SYFY and USA Network.