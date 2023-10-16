The Big Picture The Child's Play franchise has always been inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community, with representation from queer characters and appearances by LGBTQ+ icons.

Chucky's new caretaker, Jake, is a young gay man who faces homophobia at home and school, leading Chucky to use the murders as a form of justice for the discrimination Jake has experienced.

The creator of the franchise, Don Mancini, considers Chucky to be a supportive character for the LGBTQ+ community and discusses other horror characters who could also represent the community, including Michael Myers and Hannibal.

While it may not come right out and slap audiences in the face, there’s no doubt that the Child’s Play franchise is a queer one. Don Mancini, the man behind all seven movies and now the three-season-running Syfy, USA Network, and Peacock series, Chucky, has made it a point to create a space within his projects to include the LGBTQ+ community. Whether it’s the cameo appearance of the legendary icon John Waters or the fact that the main characters - Chucky (Brad Dourif) and Tiffany Valentine (Jennifer Tilly) - have a gender non-conforming kid, now known as GG (Billy Boyd, Lachlan Watson), the franchise has always held space for those looking for representation. Taking things one step further, the series’ main protagonists, Jake (Zackary Arthur) and Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) are a young queer couple, arriving full circle in Mancini’s dedication to the queer community.

During a recent interview with Collider’s Britta DeVore, the franchise creator was asked, “If you had to pick another horror character who would be supportive or a representing member of the community, who would it be?” Slightly caught off guard by the query, Mancini said, “Oh, that’s a great question. God, it’s tough because it’s just like, so many of them don’t talk, which isn’t to say that they couldn’t be supportive. [Laughs] I don’t know. God, that’s a great question. I gotta think about that.” Ruling his first slasher out, Mancini answered, “I don’t think it would be Freddy, I just think Freddy is just too despicable.” Jumping to John Carpenter’s masked killer, Michael Myers, Mancini said, “Well, in Halloween, not the last, but second to last, Michael killed gay characters - I mean, Chucky kills gay characters, he doesn’t discriminate.”

Despite Michael Myers’ brutal slashing of two members of the community, Mancini says, “There’s something about Michael Myers that’s, I don’t know, he seems peaceful and well adjusted or something. So somehow, that vibe suggests to me that he would be -” Just as Mancini was certain in his answer, he caught himself. “It’s Hannibal, of course. It’s Hannibal. I mean, you know, Hannibal, he’s queer himself. [Laughs]” Realizing he may have gone with too easy of an answer, Mancini backtracks saying, “Maybe that’s not fair. Maybe that’s too obvious a choice, so I’ll go with Michael Myers.”

Chucky’s Ties to the LGBTQ+ Community

In the first season of Chucky, we meet the killer doll’s newest unknowing and unlucky caretaker, Jake. An outsider at school, Jake is also misunderstood at home where his father (Devon Sawa) refuses to accept his son for who he is - a young gay man. And, in school, things are no easier for Jake as the budding artist has an affinity for dolls and working them into his visual projects. During some of the early conversations between Chucky and Jake, Chucky tries to convince Jake to become a killer by leaning into the angle of the murders acting as a form of payback for the homophobia Jake has faced - an excuse Chucky will use for some of his killings throughout the series.

