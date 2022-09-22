Ah, fall. There’s a chill in the air, a crisp in the leaves, and pumpkin flavored things everywhere you go. There’s also a ton of new horror movies and shows on their way to give you a thrill, and one is coming with a special release that we hope you don’t spill. Chucky has partnered with Seattle, Washington’s Elysian Brewing to put an icy cold one in your hand to help you fend off the little terror as you watch the second season of the SYFY and USA Network series - if you’re of age, of course.

Dive into the chamomile, pumpkin, cranberry, and cinnamon flavors of the brewery’s latest creation: “Chucky: A Killer Wit Beer.” Billed as a pumpkin wit beer with cranberry, this is going to be the perfect light addition to your next Child’s Play watch through or Chucky catchup binge.

A classic Belgium style, “witbier” or “white beer” as it translates into English, is a wheat heavy, cloudy brew with notes of bread and citrus. When it’s mixed with spices and flavorings, like the ones mentioned above, it makes for the perfect blend of flavorful and refreshing. If you’re a beer drinker and wondering what witbiers you may have had before, great examples would include Allagash White and Hoegaarden White. Clocking in at a low 5.3% abv and just hitting 20 IBU (International Bitterness Unit), meaning that it has a very mild bitterness, this brewski is going to be a killer refreshment.

Image via USA Network/SyFy

RELATED: 'Chucky' Season 2: Joe Pantoliano Talks Working With 'Bound' Co-Stars Jennifer Tilly and Gina Gershon

One of the first craft breweries on the map when they opened their doors almost three decades ago in 1996, Elysian is known for making some of the most loved beers on the market. Accompanying their announcement, the team at Elysian made an incredibly fun video depicting the horrific events that led to the creation of their latest Chucky themed beer. In the short, we see a brewer finishing out his shift while being stalked by the titular doll. Leaving a mess in his wake, Chucky outruns the night shift employee which proves to have deadly consequences for a different brewer the following day.

Season 2 of the Don Mancini created film-turned-series franchise is on its way back next month. Picking up where we left off, the upcoming season will see Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur), Devon Evans (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy Cross (Alyvia Alyn Lind) facing down the possessed Good Guy doll at a Catholic reformatory school. Also returning will be an ensemble cast of well known in-universe names including Brad Dourif, Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent, Christine Elise, Jennifer Tilly, Barbara Alyn Woods, and Devon Sawa.

Check out the teaser for Elysian’s freshest beer below and prepare to raise a glass to Chucky when he slashes onto SYFY and USA Network on October 5.