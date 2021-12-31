There might not have been a better gift to horror movie lovers in 2021, especially to slasher fans, than Chucky, the eight-episode TV continuation of the Childs Play franchise. He electrocuted, decapitated, and sliced his way to its bloody finale and he isn’t showing signs of slowing down. Going hand-in-hand with the foul-mouthed doll still voiced by the iconic Brad Dourif, is creator Don Mancini, who has remained with the franchise since its conception back in the late ‘80s. And luckily for us, Mancini had some extra tricks up his sleeve this time around.

The flexibility in unraveling the story of Chucky beyond 90 minutes might just be one of the show’s biggest perks. In bringing the slasher icon to the small screen, Mancini dropped in references, some subtle and others quite obvious, to beloved horror classics. There were even some awesome tidbits for fans thanks to the “Inside Look” segments that aired after each episode. How many references did you spot the first time around?

RELATED: 'Chucky' Season 1 Ending Explained: Murder, Mayhem, and an Army of Chucky

“Death By Misadventure”, Episode 1

Image Via Syfy

The first scene opens up with a mysterious POV of someone stalking a woman who’s busy brushing her hair. The slow creeping towards this bedroom should remind fans of another slasher icon. It’s pretty much exactly how little Michael Myers committed his first kill from Halloween (1978). The biggest difference is how it culminates. Instead of a brutal stabbing, it’s revealed that the POV belongs to a young Charles Lee Ray and the woman he’s seemingly stalking is his mother. But just because she escapes a grim fate here, doesn’t mean she’s off the hook entirely.

Moving on to the present day, we first meet Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur) when he snatches up a Chucky doll at a yard sale, seeing certain artistic opportunities with it. A figure passes by before Jake and Chucky meet, one dressed in red compared to everyone else’s less vibrant attire. It’s the show’s first quick peek at Tiffany Valentine (Jennifer Tilly), resembling the blood-red color scheme that she wore in Cult of Chucky, the last film before the series found a home at SyFy.

Moving on to the school, pay close attention to the hallways of Perry Middle School. It’s specifically made up to replicate an iconic scary movie location; it had no creepy dolls but an eery pair of twins. Yes, it's The Shining’s Overlook Hotel. Set designer Craig Sandells did some masterful work here, with the lockers coal-black and a crimson floor hinting at the bloodbath soon to take over the town of Hackensack.

“I Like To Be Hugged”, Episode 3

Image Via Syfy

When Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) tucks her little sister into bed, she’s forced to sing to help her sibling fall asleep. The song Lexy goes for may be one of the more unusual of choices for a lullaby, but the sister is too young for melatonin and the song works perfectly with the tone of the show: It’s the beloved rock single, “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper,” from Blue Öyster Cult.

It’s been heard in a number of scary movies. It earned its place in horror cinema early on when it was used in Halloween (1978) when Annie drives Laurie and herself to their babysitting gig. If only they realized this song was hinting at what the night had in store for them. But the Blue Öyster Cult song has also been heard in Scream, Halloween (2007), and very briefly in the first Zombieland film.

“Just Let Go”, Episode 4

Image Via Syfy

A character from Chucky’s past is reintroduced, one that hasn’t been seen since the original Child’s Play movie. Eddie Caputo, an accomplice to Charles Lee Ray, is seen in a foster home as a kid (Ivano DiCaro). There he makes friends with the soon-to-be Lakeshore Strangler. Like the dialogue references to Glen/Glenda, this is just another welcomed easter egg to the franchise’s past, perfect for fans who have watched every entry along the way.

“Little Little Lies”, Episode 5

Image Via Syfy

During the wild ending with “Heads Will Roll” playing and an actual head rolling thanks to Chucky’s great bowling hand, there was a nod to the franchise’s history. Tommy is the name of a brand new Good Guy doll in Lexy's home, an ideal empty vessel for Chucky to slip his soul into after having half of his body melted.

“Tommy” is the same name as yet another Good Guy that got misused by Chucky. Way back in Child’s Play 2, the doll was in the foster home Andy got put into. When Chucky makes his way over to seek revenge, he buries the innocent Good Guy in the backyard and takes its place in the household. Tommy never wins in this universe.

“Cape Queer”, Episode 6

Image Via Syfy

Tiffany makes her great return, wearing a new look that should have horror fans excited. It isn’t the typical horror attire, but the red top and black/white patterned dress is an homage to the red curtains and zigzag floor of the sinister Black Lodge from David Lynch's show, Twin Peaks, and its off-the-rails film, Fire Walk With Me.

There’s also the small chat between Jake and Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), where they discuss their favorite Final Girls. It’s a funny, ironic moment since the two are getting closer to the finale and becoming Final Boys themselves. They both praise Jamie Lee Curtis' return to the Halloween franchise. "She's going to win an Oscar, she's magnificent," Jake says. "She's fabulous," Devon chimes in.

Having fun with the episode’s title, it's a reference to the 1962 crime-thriller Cape Fear (you might be more familiar with Martin Scorsese's 1991 adaptation), in which a criminal is released from jail and wreaks revenge on the attorney who failed him. The booby trap Devon gets Jake and Lexi to plan out in preparation for Chucky’s arrival is taken from Cape Fear. It doesn’t work but they’re kids, of course, they’re going to think it just might. The 1991 film’s booming intense score is also heard, playing over this episode’s grim ending.

“Twice the Grieving, Double the Loss”, Episode 7

Image Via Syfy

This was the penultimate episode where something was bound to break. That proved to be Junior (Teo Briones), who committed his first kill - and it was brutal. Not only did he kill his abusive father, but he did so by slamming a Chucky doll into him, again and again. Mancini later revealed that the scene was influenced by the spooky ventriloquist flick, Magic, starring Anthony Hopkins in which a similar murder can be seen.

“An Affair to Dismember”, Episode 8

Image Via Syfy

What better way to end the season than with an homage that was seen in the first episode. Instead of The Shining-themed decor in the school, it's the film's opening foreboding theme, “Dies Irae”, that plays over the reveal of a van full of Good Guys. All of them are ready to be shipped to sick kids in need of a “friend to the end”, all with a piece of Chucky’s soul in them as well.

Then there’s the big set piece of the finale, a theater screening of Frankenstein, full of innocent movie-goers. For keen-eyed viewers and lovers of pop culture, James Whale’s adaptation of Mary Shelley’s novel is laced with queer subtext. Having that movie play in the background as Jake confronts Chucky is something special. Frankenstein’s Monster was misunderstood and seemingly killed by a frenzied mob of villagers (until the sequel). This time around, Jake is an openly queer lead who not only survives but defeats his own monster without becoming one himself. The parallels drawn here work to remind the viewer of how far Jake has come in his character arc, and how queer representation has come a long way in the horror genre.

'Chucky' Renewed for Season 2 To the fans, Chucky reportedly had this to say: "You better watch your backs in 2022!"

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email