When it comes to 80s slashers, it’s hard not to love Child’s Play. The film that introduced the killer doll Chucky to the world spawned one of the most successful horror franchises of all time and now the entire series is on 4K thanks to Scream Factory. However, like an army of Good Guy dolls rising from the grave, Arrow Video has just announced their new Chucky 4K box set that comes with a handful of blood-soaked goodies.

The box set includes all seven original films from the series. That means you get Child’s Play, Child’s Play 2, Child’s Play 3, Bride of Chucky, Seed of Chucky, Cult of Chucky, and Curse of Chucky on 4K in individual packaging. Fans will even get the new hit documentary Living With Chucky which will be the first it's on 4K. Each case has a Chucky that represents their respective film.

There’s the burnt face Chucky from Child’s Play 3 and the stitched up Chucky from Bride of Chucky with Tiffany just to name a few. All the films are held in an outer shell with some great art work of a bunch of Chuckys and one Tiffany, because she’s one of a kind, trapped in a Good Guy Box. The artwork on the packaging is done by Mark Bell. While it appears that all the special features will be the same as the previous Scream Factory edition, this release will include an illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the films by the likes of John-Paul Checkett, Kat Ellinger, Barry Forshaw, and more. There will also be three double-sided fold-out posters featuring the original theatrical art from the films along with new art from Bell. It’s important to note that this set doesn’t include the 2019 remake of Child’s Play starring Mark Hamill.

You Just Can’t Keep a Good Guy Down

No matter what you think of his individual films, you can’t deny that Chucky’s a pop culture icon. The original two Child’s Play films are some of the best of its era and, as the series experimented with Bride and Seed, it found a new fun horror comedy identity. Since Chucky’s last film in 2017, the famous Good Guy doll has been the face of an endless amount of toys, Funko Pops, and merchandise. However, it was his self-titled series that brought the murderous doll back to glorious life in the eyes of the horror community. To say Chucky is one of the best shows on TV right now would be a grave understatement. In its first two seasons it has wonderfully combined the best elements from the first batch of horror-centric films with the doll’s more comedy-centric offerings. Season 3 is right around the corner and Chucky’s power has never been stronger.

When Does 'Chucky’s 4K Box Set Release?

Arrow Video’s Chucky 4K set releases on December 11, 2023. This is a UK only set and an Arrow site exclusive, but all 4Ks are region free. They’re also releasing a Blu-ray version of the set which will be religion B. While horror fans wait for Chucky Season 3, you can currently pre-order Arrow’s Chucky set on their website.