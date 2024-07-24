The Big Picture Netflix brings 99% of the Child's Play franchise for binging starting August 1, missing the original movie.

Creator Don Mancini's campy, horror-filled concept of a killer doll became an immediate hit in the late '80s.

Child's Play 2 and 3 quickly followed the original due to studio push, with the series blending horror and camp.

While #ChuckyNation waits for any news surrounding the hopeful renewal of the Syfy and USA Network series, Chucky, Netflix is bringing fans the next best thing. Beginning on August 1, 99% of the Child’s Play franchise will be available for binging with the streamer boasting a lineup that includes Child’s Play 2, Child’s Play 3, Bride of Chucky, Seed of Chucky, Curse of Chucky and Cult of Chucky all in one place. The glaring MIA title here is obviously the movie that started it all, 1988’s Child’s Play. It’s unclear why Netflix was able to solidify the streaming rights for every movie in the series aside from the original, but there are still places (like MGM+) where those in need of a full rewatch can start before switching over to Netflix for the other six chapters.

From the witty, creative, and campy mind of horror aficionado Don Mancini, the concept for Child’s Play was born when he was a blossoming student at UCLA. Over the next few years, the story would receive a script treatment that Manicni co-penned alongside Tom Holland and John Lafia, the former of which would ultimately helm the first Child’s Play movie. The killer doll with the foul mouth was an immediate phenomenon at the tail end of the decade that brought genre fans such classics as Poltergeist, Hellraiser, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and Friday the 13th.

Unsurprisingly, the movie’s home studio at Universal quickly greenlit a second installment in the film series, with Child’s Play 2 slashing into cinemas in 1990 and Child’s Play 3 hot on its heels in 1991. The second and third movies were so close together due to the studio wanting Mancini and his team to get something on the screens as soon as possible, a push that would ultimately harm the film’s success. Because it takes place in the future, Child’s Play 3 featured a different actor in the role of the young Andy Barclay, played by Alex Vincent in the first two films and later on in Curse of Chucky, Cult of Chucky, and the series.

‘Child’s Play’s Dip Into The Campy

A killer doll (voiced by Brad Dourif) on the loose with a sailor’s mouth is both a terrifying and silly concept when you really break it down. Mancini pulled much of his inspiration from not only his horror background but his love for all things camp, which can easily be seen in both Bride of Chucky and Seed of Chucky, when, in the former, the ultimate queen, Jennifer Tilly is introduced as Tiffany Valentine. After two camp-heavy flicks, Curse of Chucky and Cult of Chucky pulled the franchise back to its horror roots with the series doing a terrific job of blending it all together.

Whether you’ve seen them once, twice, or ten times, the Child’s Play franchise has something for every horror lover out there. And who knows, perhaps the reinvigorated binge-watching will lead to the rightful renewal of Chucky for a fourth season.

Child's Play 2 Release Date November 9, 1990 Director John Lafia Cast Alex Vincent , Jenny Agutter , Gerrit Graham , Christine Elise , Brad Dourif , Grace Zabriskie Runtime 84 Main Genre Horror Writers Don Mancini Tagline Look out Jack! Chucky's back! Expand

