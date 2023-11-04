The Big Picture Chucky creator Don Mancini wants to bring Chucky and Freddy Krueger together in a crossover horror film, but there are licensing issues that make it difficult to achieve.

Both Chucky and Freddy Krueger have similar personalities and love to talk, which would make their interactions entertaining and intriguing.

The two slasher icons likely won't meet because of actor Robert Englund's reluctance to reprise his role as Freddy Krueger, as he feels physically unable to handle fight scenes. However, an animated project featuring their voices could be a possibility.

In 1989's Child's Play, Brad Dourif gave us the killer doll to end all killer dolls, fit with striped overalls, a hyena laugh, and homicidal glee. What more could a horror fan want? Maybe more slasher craziness, such as in a project idea that Chucky creator Don Mancini has been vocal about on more than one occasion. He wants to take his little menace to the next level of horror movie status. Forget a franchise of sequels and three seasons of TV, there’s a new level of campy bloodbaths to be had in a crossover! What if Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund), the maniacal King of Nightmares, met Chucky? Mancini has some thoughts, and there are good reasons to back him up on why it makes sense, while there are other reasons why it probably won’t happen.

Don Mancini Wanted a Chucky/Freddy Krueger Crossover

Freddy and Chucky have already shared the screen — well, kind of. Back in Bride of Chucky (1998), several iconic slashers get a shout-out in the Chucky universe. The corpse of the Good Guy doll is taken from a police evidence locker, per the request of Tiffany Valentine (Jennifer Tilly) and who else is there that could only mean countless amount of hours for the local officers in typing up reports? There is Michael Myers’ mask, Leatherface’s chainsaw, Jason's hockey mask, and last but not least, Freddy’s razor glove. That means back in the late ‘90s, Don Mancini had already laid out the groundwork for Chucky to hitch a ride over to Springwood. He has the concept mapped out too, the proposed idea of putting a horror twist on a 1988 comedy.

As reported by Bloody Disgusting, Mancini said on the Necronomicast podcast that his idea was to “--do it as a horror movie version of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. It’s called Child’s Play on Elm Street. Chucky ends up in the bedroom of a house on Elm Street. And Freddy meets him there. And they’re, like, fans of each other. So they have this rapport. But then they realize Elm Street isn’t big enough for the two of them. It only can contain one killer.” Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, the ‘80s movie Mancini uses as a source of inspiration, stars Michael Caine and Steve Martin as rival con men who steal money from wealthy women in different ways, Caine’s character is sophisticated while Martin’s character has lowbrow techniques. Get your best Wild West accent out because the whole concept of this town ain’t built for the two of us makes sense given what we know of these horror icons.

A Chucky/Freddy Krueger Crossover Makes Sense Because of How Alike They Are

Chucky likes killing, it’s an addiction that he will never seek out “Slasher Villains Anonymous” to get help kicking. With seven movies and three seasons on TV, Chucky won’t be putting down his endless supply of weapons anytime soon. As for Freddy Krueger, he’s a territorial monster, primarily because of the dreams he haunts that occur in one location In Freddy’s sequels and his crossover, Freddy vs. Jason (2003), the nightmare villain prides himself on turning the quaint town of Springwood into his hunting grounds. He wants revenge on the parents who burned him alive, and he wants to play a lethal game of cat-and-mouse with the teens who fall asleep. In Freddy vs. Jason, another horror icon steps into town which Freddy uses as an advantage to resurrect himself, before trying to dispose of the opponent. Jason Voorhees, the Camp Crystal Lake zombie, doesn’t stop taking victims away from Freddy and a killing competition escalates into a high-flying kick, body-dismembering showdown. When it comes to Chucky and Freddy's meeting, it would surely be a horror spectacle, but there is a major reason why it can’t work.

Don Mancini added to his interview that Freddy and Chucky belong to two different studios and in Hollywood, that makes a crossover a difficult achievement when it comes to licenses. Chucky has his home over with Universal Pictures and Freddy is what made New Line Cinema refer to itself as “the house that Freddy built.” In horror cinema’s past, the Universal Classic Monsters crossed paths many times, due to them belonging to the same studio. For House of Frankenstein (1944), The Wolf Man (Lon Chaney Jr.), Frankenstein’s Monster (Boris Karloff), and Dracula (John Carradine) were all combined. The Alien vs. Predator movies came to be because the outer-space characters are both from 20th Century Studios.

The Two Slasher Icons Likely Won't Meet Because of Robert Englund

In a We Got This Covered interview, Mancini said, “Because they’re both, well, they both talk. So there’s that, they can have a relationship. And that’s my interest in it, is the relationship between those characters and what that would be. I think that’s really fun to contemplate.” Freddy and Chucky sure do love to talk, happily taunting their victims, which is a departure from the other slasher Freddy went up against. Camp Crystal Lake’s silent killer didn’t welcome Kane Hodder back under the mask, the stunt man swapped out for Ken Kirzinger as director Ronnie Yu wanted Jason to be much taller when going up against Robert Englund. Height and brute strength make up Jason’s personality in that crossover. As for Freddy and Chucky, those two have personalities that are as colorful as their outfits. They wouldn’t be keeping their comments to themselves. Plus, the parents of Springwood are usually ignorant or nonreactive to Freddy as a threat, so they wouldn’t bat an eye with a killer doll either. Another challenge to this happening is how Robert Englund has expressed no desire to return as Freddy in a long-term appearance.

Variety interviewed Englund where he spoke about saying goodbye to the slasher, explaining he is too old and “I just can’t do fight scenes for more than one take anymore, I’ve got a bad neck and bad back and arthritis in my right wrist. So I have to hang it up, but I would love to cameo.” True to his word, he did a cameo as Krueger in a Halloween episode of the sitcom The Goldbergs, and as of now, it’s the last outing of the actor as the character. Englund’s words echo another horror icon, Bruce Campbell, on why he isn’t interested in returning as Ash on-screen. In an interview with Collider, the Deadite slayer said, “There’s not gonna be any traditional form of Evil Dead anymore. Ash is gone. I’ve retired the character because I physically just can’t do him anymore, so why bother? Why do I do it? It’s time to hang up the chainsaw.” However, Campbell has said that he would be interested in returning to the role of Ash in a voice-only capacity. With the voice being such a distinct element to both Freddy and Chucky, maybe an animated project in which Freddy and Chucky go head-to-head is the answer.

With all that said, there is the pesky issue of how the two would properly intervene. Freddy is from the dreamscape, seemingly limited to Springwood. Chucky shows up anywhere he damn well pleases, be it Chicago, the White House, and of course, Hackensack, New Jersey. And as of Season 3 of Chucky, the Good Guy doll isn’t devoid of having happy, grisly dreams of getting knife happy, meaning he’s vulnerable to nightmares too. It would take some additional creativity to figure out how to let Freddy and Chucky interact in the physical world, without it being a retread of Freddy vs. Jason, but with how inventive the Chucky series has been in shaking up the settings, Mancini and his writing team might just figure that out. If Freddy Krueger doesn’t run into Chucky, there might be someone else who might.

There Are Other Horror Crossovers That Chucky Could Do or Has Done

M3GAN (2022) took social media by storm with her dance movies, and this modern horror character might be who Chucky goes up against. Both are at the same studio and for better or worse, share more in common as they are killer dolls. Should anyone at Universal be reading this and are trying to make it happen, please don’t forget Tiffany Valentine, especially in her Belle doll form, it’s been far too long since Jennifer Tilly’s got to do voice acting as the doll with gothic makeup and that leather coat. Mancini mentioned to ComicBook that he “wouldn't be opposed to it,” but it’s a very new concept with little development that he knows of. So while nothing has happened with Freddy or M3GAN, Chucky's Season 3 did a surprise horror crossover no one could have seen coming.

In the third episode of Season 3, a desperate Chucky in need of committing great acts of evil decides to head to a Dutch Colonial house with a notorious history. It’s the Amityville Horror residence, where Chucky finds out that killing a whole group of people there isn’t enough to help him out. So far, this is as close as fans will get to a Chucky crossover with another horror franchise. A Chucky-meets-Freddy project remains just an idea in Mancini’s head. While the Freddy Krueger franchise is still off in a deep sleep, the Chucky franchise is wide awake with no signs the end is nigh. Remember, you can’t keep a Good Guy down.