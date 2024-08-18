The Big Picture Loungefly's new Chucky collection features four pieces, including a mini backpack, wallet, hoodie, and cosplay bag.

Chucky Season 3 pushed boundaries with gory kills and a White House setting, leaving fans eager for a Season 4 renewal.

Chucky fans can enjoy all three seasons on Peacock, and creator Don Mancini is working on the next film installment.

In the last number of years, the horror franchise that has received the biggest boost has been Chucky. The killer doll’s self-titled series has been turning the medium blood-red on Syfy the last three seasons after the character's last few films almost kept the Good Guy down for good. Chucky’s third season recently wrapped up this past spring and fans have been anxiously waiting for renewal news the last couple of months. While news on that front has run quiet, Loungefly is here to give Child’s Play and Chucky fans something to smile about with their new collection based around the slasher franchise.

There are four new pieces to Loungefly’s Chucky collection. This would include “Chucky Good Guys Box Mini Back ($80 USD) and Wallet ($25) alongside a “Chucky Good Guys Color Block” unisex hoodie ($70). The final piece of the addition is the “Chucky Good Guys Overalls Cosplay Crossbody Bag” ($70). With it being convention season, particularly of the horror variety, these items would be perfect to complete your own Chucky look at your next scream-worthy event. They join the exclusive “Chucky Cosplay Lenticular Mini Backpack” ($45) in the Loungefly’s slash-tastic collection.

Will There Be a ‘Chucky’ Season 4?

It’s any horror fan's guess if there will be a Chucky Season 4. In its first three seasons, the series has been a giant love letter to the franchise. No dreadful stone was left unturned. From Jennifer Tilly’s Tiffany Valentine to Glen and Glenda to the Damballa voodoo aspects of Chucky, the series was unafraid to tackle any topic. It also featured some of the goriest kills not only in the franchise, but network television in general. Chucky didn’t limit itself so it would be safe for TV, it embraced the creative challenge of cable. In terms of story, Season 3 took the character’s biggest leap yet, taking place at The White House. Chucky is dying and rapidly aging because of his exposure to Christianity in Season 2 (no joke). In order to get back in Damballa’s good graces, he has to start a killing spree to rival all killing sprees. However, Chucky gets more than he bargained for as the dark history of The White House has come back to haunt him. However, of course, you can’t keep a Good Guy down for long. The story left us on a cliffhanger with our heroes Lexy, Jake, and Devon being trapped in dolls while Chucky and Tiffany rode off romantically into the sunset. If Syfy does cancel Chucky, creator Don Mancini has recently revealed that he’s working on the next film installment in the long-running franchise.

All three seasons of Chucky are streaming on Peacock, but if you want to watch the original film that started it all, Child’s Play is currently causing free mayhem on Tubi. The new Loungefly Chucky collection will be available this September just in time for the spooky Halloween season. You can preview the collection on their website.

