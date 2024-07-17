The Big Picture Chucky is making a killer comeback with a new animatronic at Home Depot for $199.99 USD.

Season 3 ended with a cliffhanger, leaving fans wondering about the fate of Devon, Jake, and Lexy.

Creator Don Mancini is already working on a new Chucky film, keeping the franchise alive and thriving.

When it comes to the modern slasher landscape, no one has had a better glow up in recent years than Chucky. The killer doll franchise that started with the beloved 1988 film Child’s Play is currently silencing up streaming. The third season of Chucky just finished its blood-soaked run on Syfy and horror fans are waiting with bated breath to see if it’ll get renewed. However, while the fate of Chucky hangs in the balance, Home Depot is showing some love to this possessed Good Guy Doll with a new animatronic.

The popular hardware store previewed this deadly animatronic saying, “Standing 3.5 feet tall, this freckled relic of the 1980s is everyone’s best friend… and worst enemy. He may look innocent enough in his striped shirt and overalls, but play at your own risk. The 3.5-foot animated Chucky is motion sensor activated; his head and body start to move, blink and speak. But he isn’t toying around.” This Chucky will be $199.99 USD when it hits Home Depot’s sleeves. That’s quite the steal when you consider that many of these licensed Halloween decorations are usually in the $500 to $1000 price range. This isn’t the first time Home Depot has celebrated a horror icon either. Just last year they added Jack Skellington from Disney’s The Nightmare Before Christmas to their impressive lineup of original characters.

The State of ‘Chucky’

Horror fans last left Chucky at The White House. Season 3 was a gothic ghost story that took American democracy by the throat with creative carnage and a storyline that was literally to die for. Charles Lee Ray aka Chucky was at death’s door after angering Damballa at the end of Season 2. This ment fans got to see “Old Man Chucky” play out with an aging Chucky doll that wasn’t easy on the eyes. It was also a clever way to get the voice of Chucky, Brad Dourif, back in the flesh for the first time in over a decade. Season 3 left us on a cliffhanger with our three heroes, Devon, Jake and Lexy being trapped in dolls at the hands of the Good Guy creator, played by John Waters.

The status of Season 4 remains a mystery, but it would be a shame for the show to get canceled given how it revitalized the franchise after a divisive Child’s Play remake in 2019. The ending also saw Chucky and Tiffany Valentine back together as a couple, which was a long time coming. However, regardless if Chucky gets renewed or not, creator Don Mancini has confirmed recently that he’s in early development of a new Chucky film. There hasn’t been a film in the original series’ timeline since 2017’s Cult of Chucky.

All three seasons of Chucky are currently streaming on Peacock with the first two seasons also available on Blu-ray (the third season is releasing on the format soon). You can also preview Home Depot’s new Chucky animatronic above.