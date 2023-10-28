The Big Picture Chucky's third annual Halloween episode was packed with murder, haunting atmosphere, and classic Chucky madness.

The "Creepy Carver" Halloween collection from Cavity Colors features Chucky and Tiffany carving each other's faces into pumpkins.

Season 3 of Chucky centers around Chucky's impending death, his quest for power through sacrifices, and the chaos he wreaks in the White House.

Chucky just carved up spooky season with its third annual Halloween episode earlier this week. The Season 3 mid-season finale was full of murder, a haunting atmosphere, and staple Chucky madness. Now to mark Chucky’s latest Halloween takeover with a glowing new festive collection from Cavity Colors.

The double-tee “Creepy Carver” Halloween collection features two designs. One with Chucky carving his ex, Tiffany’s face into a pumpkin while the other has Tiffany carving Chucky’s face into a pumpkin. This collection is based on the characters’ designs from Bride of Chucky, which just celebrated its 25th anniversary, but the hit Syfy series has had a big focus on the horror-filled season. Every season of Chucky thus far has had a Halloween episode and the latest episode even had the iconic killer doll wanting to carve a pumpkin. If you know this franchise well then you know Chucky just wanted a giant knife to start a new kill count, but it’s the thought that counts.

What’s ‘Chucky’ Season 3 About?

Close

The main hook for Season 3 is that Chucky’s at the end of his road. Because of his exorcism last season, he’s come in contact with Christianity which has left Damballa feeling betrayed. As a result, Chucky is dying and his doll form is rapidly aging. This has also led him to one of the most “unholy” houses in the world, the White House.

Chucky has to make six sacrifices to get his power back. However, Jake, Lexy, and Devon have caught up to him and try to stop him by infiltrating the White House’s Halloween party. In classic Chucky fashion nothing goes to plan, including Chucky getting his power back. The first four episodes of Season 3 have continued Chucky’s amazing blood-soaked run. Every episode has been full of breathtaking suspense, and screwball horror, and having the White House as the backdrop to Chucky’s murders this season has been hilariously refreshing. While the back half of the season doesn’t debut until sometime in 2024 due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, it will deal with the dangling plot threads like the whereabouts of Lexy’s sister Caroline whom Chucky has taken under his wing and Tiffany’s survival in a Texas prison. On top of that, it will be interesting to see if this truly will be the end for Chucky or if the killer will be able to use another vessel to continue his reign of terror.

Where Can You Stream ‘Chucky’?

Every Chucky episode is currently streaming on Peacock along with a handful of the franchise’s films like Bride of Chucky and Curse of Chucky. Before you begin your next rewatch marathon, the Chucky “Creepy Carver” collection will be available starting Monday, October 30 at 5 PM ET. You can order the set and browse Cavity Colors' other horror collections on their website.

Watch on Peacock