The last episode of Chucky marked the return of franchise favorite characters Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) and Nica (Fiona Dourif), so it should be no surprise that other characters from the ongoing Child’s Play series are set to return. However, these new returns could be the most critical yet. That’s because Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent) and Kyle (Christine Elise) have been confirmed to return in next week’s episode, “Cape Queer.”

Bloody Disgusting obtained new photos from the new episode, which include some really cool shots of the foster siblings in action. One image shows the two being greeted at the doorstep of an unfamiliar home, while another photo shows them locked and loaded. The two are also seen outside of their car on the roadside. It’s not entirely clear what Andy and Kyle are doing, but it looks like their travels will play a critical role in the show.

In case you need a refresher, Andy was adopted by the Simpson family in 1990’s Child’s Play 2 after the events of the first film. The sequel also featured fellow foster child and Andy’s new sister Kyle kicking ass against the possessed serial killing doll. After over 30 years, things don’t seem to have changed.

Their appearance in the show isn’t exactly unexpected.

Image via Syfy

RELATED: Watch 'Chucky' Turn Fiona Dourif Into Her Dad for the TV Show's Flashback ScenesViewers already heard Andy’s voice in the first episode of Chucky, asking Jake (Zackary Arthur) about a Good Guy Doll he is selling online, and Kyle appeared in a cameo at the end of Cult of Chucky. However, it is still great to see Vincent and Elise back in the flesh.

Along with new images of Andy and Kyle, Jake and Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) are seen setting a trap involving a creepy doll. Not only that, but it looks like Nica might be breaking out of Chucky’s possession once again; photos show her in a bloody daze and trapped in the trunk of Tiffany’s incredible car.

With only three episodes left, the stakes are heating up on Chucky. “Cape Queer” airs on USA and SyFy on Tuesday at 10 PM EST. Check out the new photos for the episode below.

Image via Syfy

Image via Syfy

