The Big Picture Brad Dourif's iconic role as Chucky in the Child's Play universe continues in the Chucky TV series for three seasons.

Recent developments hint at Dourif's return to the screen as Chucky terrorizes characters, including Henry in the White House.

Chucky becomes the ghost of Charles Lee Ray, teasing potential physical return as he haunts and taunts characters in Episode 7.

Brad Dourif has been iconic in the Child's Play universe since the first film in 1988. He reprised his role in the Chucky TV series and has voiced the character for three seasons. Dourif considers himself a retired actor except for anything related to Chucky. For the entirety of the show's run, Dourif has been heard but never seen as he voices the killer doll, but the latest developments tease his return to the screen. Chucky dies in Episode 6 "Panic Room", but it is revealed that instead of being gone permanently, Chucky becomes the ghost of Charles Lee Ray, joining other ghosts in the White House. New images from Episode 7, "There Will Be Blood," tease Dourif's return to Chucky as he terrorizes everyone in the building, especially Henry (Callum Vinson).

In one image, Charles stares at a Good Guy doll, undoubtedly thinking of where his soul has been trapped for the past several decades. He and the doll have a huge history, beginning with the original transference, several body hops, a return to the doll, a mortal sickness, and now escaping it to become a ghost. In another, Henry finally comes face to face with the man he'd been talking to, thinking it was his brother, Jacob, as the ghost of Charles taunts him. In the image, he makes faces and gestures that would definitely scare a child. Henry lives in horror alone because no one seems to see Charles, leading to his mom's panic, which rushes the need for a cleansing ritual. In another image, Charles is consumed in fervor as he towers over what seems to be an altar. It is unclear what he's doing there, but given his resourcefulness, one cannot rule out that he wants to return physically and leave the ghost behind.

Ghost Hunting At The White House

Other images show the latest horror that has descended on the White House as the paranormal activity experts led by Hicks (Franco Lo Presti) arrive. One image shows Devon (Zachary Arthur) and Jake (Björgvin Arnarson) soaked in blood, undoubtedly from some other soul that has met a gory end, while in another, Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), Grant (Jackson Kelly), and Hicks crouch together with a look of horror on their faces. In prison, Tiffany's (Jennifer Tilly) time on Earth nears the end as her execution day arrives. Guards arrive to escort her out of a cosier-than-normal prison cell.

Watch the episode this Wednesday at 10 PM ET on Syfy and USA Network, or stream past episodes on Peacock.

Chucky After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. Release Date October 12, 2021 Cast Brad Dourif , Alyvia Alyn Lind , Alex Vincent , Christine Elise Main Genre Horror Seasons 3

