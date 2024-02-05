The Big Picture Don Mancini, the creator of Child's Play and the Chucky franchise, addressed rumors of a cosmic off-shoot that would send Chucky to space.

No other franchise creator is quite on the same level as Don Mancini, the man who brought the world Child’s Play. Since the first film in the series slashed into theaters back in 1988, he’s continued to keep the story of a killer doll named Chucky fresh, bringing in new characters and storylines all while staying connected to its originality. Now that the spin-off series, Chucky, is well into its third season on Syfy and USA Network, fans are intrigued to know what else Mancini may have up his sleeve for the next chapter. While it’s been on the table for quite some time now, Mancini recently addressed rumors of a cosmic off-shoot coming down the pike that would see Chucky in space. Putting things back in the hands of the fans, Mancini spoke to Screen Rant about the otherworldly possibilities at the Saturn Awards, saying,

“Everyone’s asking me that question! So, MY question is, ‘Do you want him to go to space?’ Do you personally want him to go? If there’s enough of a demand for that, eventually - I don’t know how quickly - I have an idea for that.”

Of course, Mancini has “an idea” for sending Chucky to the moon. Just like the killer doll reminds his victims that he always comes back, the same can be said for the creativity flowing through his creator. Over the years we’ve tagged along as Chucky’s headed into the foster care system, military school, Hollywood, an insane asylum, the White House, and more, so his ending up orbiting around space wouldn’t be that much of a hop, skip, and a jump.

Season 3 of ‘Chucky’

Close

Mancini caught us all in shock when it was announced that Chucky had somehow infiltrated the White House for the hit show’s third season. When Season 2 wrapped at the end of 2022, the tiny terror was running amok in Hackensack, New Jersey, killing off the entire families of Jake (Zackary Arthur), Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), and Devon (Bjorgvin Arnarson). Then, suddenly, he was chilling with the first family at the breakfast table. When we caught up with Mancini back in October, he revealed that he had long wanted to dive into the haunted history of the President’s house through Chucky or another project entirely. With this tenacity in mind, it wouldn’t be difficult at all to imagine Mancini creating a totally plausible situation in which Chucky becomes a stowaway on board a mission to space and terrorizes the International Space Station.

For now, though, we’ll just continue to patiently wait for the second half of the third season to arrive later this year. With Jennifer Tilly’s Tiffany Valentine prepping for a jailbreak and Chucky (voiced by Brad Dourif) working overtime against the effects of rapid aging, there are still plenty of more twists and turns to come. Check out the teaser for the next batch of episodes below and catch up on the whole series as it’s now streaming on Peacock.

