While its sophomore season has been collecting praise left and right, it was this past Wednesday’s episode of Syfy and USA Network’s horror series Chucky that really had audiences talking. Titled “Death on Denial,” the latest installment not only reintroduced the long-lost Glen and Glenda (Lachlan Watson), the non-binary children of Chucky (Brad Dourif) and Tiffany Valentine (Jennifer Tilly), but it also saw a host of Tilly’s real-life friends appear (at the behest of Glen and Glenda) to take part in a welcome home dinner that Tiffany threw for her twins.

Featuring Tilly’s Bound co-stars Gina Gershon and Joe Pantoliano, her best pal and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills queen Sutton Stracke, and her sister and Academy Award nominee Meg Tilly, the highly anticipated episode didn’t disappoint. In an interview with Variety, Child’s Play franchise creator Don Mancini spoke about wrangling all the stars in for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

First, he chatted about the arrival of the human form of Glen and Glenda, noting that it was “a big moment for the franchise” seeing as how the last time audiences saw the character was in 2004’s Seed of Chucky as a single entity in doll form. Along with re-ushering the twins into the series, Mancini knew that he wanted to use the episode as a jumping-off point for Nica (Fiona Dourif), who has been held captive and had her limbs amputated by Tiffany, to make an escape. At the center of these ideas, the decision to make a family and friend gathering was put into the works.

“I’ve always had this thought that if Tiffany has been pretending to be Jennifer Tilly for 20 years, how do all the people in her life react to that?” Mancini says before adding that he was “finally” able to live out his dream and find out with the latest episode. Noting that he was the first to toss the idea into the ring, Mancini revealed that Tilly was incredibly eager to jump on the task, immediately reaching out to the quartet of personalities. Mentioning that he did have a connection with each of the main players, minus Pantoliano, Mancini said that “there was a slight familiarity all around.” And although they eventually signed on, some convincing had to be done which Mancini absolutely understood as the actors were essentially signing on to play over-the-top versions of themselves.

In the end, Mancini says that he felt like he was “the ringmaster of what felt like the improv Olympics,” as each guest star came to the set with ideas of their own. Adding to the insanity and tall order of the episode, Mancini revealed that there was initially going to be a musical number in the episode that was unfortunately scrapped due to COVID-related circumstances. While audiences didn’t get a chance to see Lachlan’s Glen and Glenda perform their own rendition of Grease’s “We Go Together,” the franchise creator is hoping to make something similar happen during the show’s third season.

By the end of the dinner party, there are two bodies lying on the floor, Nica has escaped, and Kyle (Christine Elise) is back from the almost-dead and ready to take on the two-foot terror all over again. If you, like us, were hoping for the possibility of more of Tilly’s entourage appearing in upcoming episodes, Mancini left us with the tease that “some of these guest stars do stick around.”

You can catch Chucky every Wednesday on both Syfy and USA Network at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PT.