We’re not saying that Chucky’s Tiffany Valentine and TV and film’s Jennifer Tilly are the same person, but we can see art imitating life in a lot of ways between the two women. Both are terrific actresses (with Tiffany Valentine pulling off the role of a lifetime by literally taking on the part of Tilly), both are in long-term relationships and — perhaps most important of all — both have an eye for fashion and the finer things in life. While we know that Tilly is close friends with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Sutton Stracke, and has been known to jet off for a fashion show or two, Tiffany Valentine makes sure she’s surrounded by as much glam as possible — even if she’s been sentenced to death and her home is behind bars.

The walls between fact and fiction only further continued to blur when Collider’s Britta DeVore spoke with Tilly in preparation for the arrival of the second half of Chucky’s third season. For those who have yet to catch up with the first set of episodes (which are available now on Peacock), the third installment of the hit Syfy and USA Network series takes place in Washington, D.C., where the titular killer doll has infiltrated the White House. Although Tiffany Valentine is locked away in jail, serving time on death row in the body of Jennifer Tilly, we were interested in the actress’s thoughts about how the killer would decorate the White House as the First Lady. In a shock to absolutely no one, Tilly did not disappoint.

Trash It All And Start From Scratch, Says Jennifer Tilly

Anyone who’s seen Tiffany Valentine’s fashion style and overall vibes will know that what the White House has going on is an immediate no, with Tilly confirming:

“If Tiffany was in the White House, she would redecorate it. I mean, she’s not into tasteful neutrals. I think she would do a lot of Goth-inspired decor, like red velvet walls and black leather sofas and things like that, like jeweled chandeliers. Tiffany likes everything over-the-top. Of course, some of the rooms will have to be redecorated to go with your outfits. So, I think that’s going to be her main concern, is redecorating the White House.”

And then, obviously, Tiffany Valentine would need space to keep up with her and Chucky’s extra-curricular activities. The pair, who were first introduced as horror’s number-one couple in 1998’s Bride of Chucky, have been together for decades, always leaning on one another for support in between spats, and forever reuniting under their main love for all things murder. She went on to say:

“I also think that they’re going to make a special room. You know how Candy Spelling has a room just where she can wrap gifts? Well, Tiffany and Chucky are gonna have to have a room in the White House where they put the bodies. So there’ll be like a little chute, you pick up the chute, the body goes down into the basement, maybe to fall into a vat of acid or something. But you’ve got to have a place to store the body. It’s really important.”

While Tiffany may not make it to the White House, audiences were left on a cliffhanger during the first set of Season 3 episodes as the murderous maven waits for her date with the executioner. To find out Tiffany’s fate and how things shake out for the rest of the characters, eager audiences will have to tune in on Wednesdays for new episodes.

In the meantime, get caught up as Chucky is streaming in its entirety on Peacock.

