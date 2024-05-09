The Big Picture John Waters returns to the Chucky franchise, fitting perfectly with the shocking and absurd humor and horror of the series.

Waters' role as paparazzo Pete Peters in Seed of Chucky adds a genius touch to the franchise's queer representation.

The Chucky series creatively kills off its worst characters, making the deaths of scummy characters like paparazzo Pete Peters noteworthy.

At long last, filmmaker-actor-writer-artist John Waters has returned to the Chucky franchise, joining a special group of actors who have been given multiple roles (and more memorably, multiple deaths) in the series. Devon Sawa is probably still the one that instantly comes to mind, as he certainly has left a mark with the over-the-top deaths his characters have suffered at the teeny hands of the red-headed little menace. It's been two decades since John Waters and his signature pencil mustache last shared the screen with Chucky. The filmmaker's return to the franchise shouldn't come as a surprise for fans as he fits in perfectly with how shocking and absurd the humor and horror of the Child's Play series are. Before he played Wendell Wilkins, the creator of the Good Guy doll in the Season 3 finale of Chucky, he was another character with an alliterative name in a sequel that still divides the fandom.

​

Chucky Release Date October 12, 2021 Cast Brad Dourif , Alyvia Alyn Lind , Alex Vincent , Christine Elise Main Genre Horror Seasons 3

John Waters Played a Sleazey Paparazzo in 'Seed of Chucky'

Seed of Chucky wonders how dysfunctional a killer doll family would be while poking fun at Hollywood with meta jokes. The story kicks off when Glen/Glenda (Billy Boyd), a young misfit and the doll offspring of Chucky (Brad Dourif) and Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly), ventures to LA to find their parents. They resurrect them, not knowing how bloodthirsty Chucky and Tiffany are, setting off a bloodbath that includes a disemboweled celebrity, a burnt-to-a-crisp personal assistant, and grisly deaths for anyone else standing in the way. The franchise would better explore the queerness of G.G. in the TV series, yet before that happened and before the franchise went into bizarre, campy directions on the small screen, this 2004 theatrical installment did it first.

That’s how John Waters entered the slasher universe, playing the role of sleazy paparazzo Pete Peters, and bringing him into the cast is a genius choice for several reasons. Creator Don Mancini’s aim with the franchise has been to add queer representation, which he certainly achieved with Seed. John Waters is a gay icon in the film industry, and he got added to what was essentially the franchise’s gayest entry at the time. "Mainstream" is not a label that any of Waters' films would get — a cult classic of his was even denied a star rating by famous critic, Roger Ebert. Of the projects Waters has made, his black comedy Serial Mom (1994) is like a cinematic distant cousin of Chucky; there may not be any murderous dolls, but there is Beverly Sutphin (Kathleen Turner), a homicidal, family-loving housewife who could make a great role model for Tiffany Valentine.

Take the ending of Seed, where in-world Jennifer Tilly, now possessed by Tiff, whose maternal instinct makes her bash in the skull of a terrified nanny during a furious attack. Beverly Sutphin would approve. There is even a nice tie-in between Waters and Chucky in how Justin Whalin, who played an older Andy in Child’s Play 3, is seen in Serial Mom. John Waters is also a fanboy of the Chucky franchise, sharing how he owns a heap of memorabilia during a PopHorror interview, from a themed cookbook (apparently that was a thing), a light-up ugly Christmas sweater, and one of the real Glen doll props. Because Waters is known as “the Pope of Trash” or his self-proclaimed title, “filth elder,” his paparazzo role is perfect for him, the kind of unruly character the Chucky franchise loves to give a great death scene to.

The Chucky Franchise Gives Creative Kills to Its Worst Characters

Image via Rogue Pictures

Crappy and scummy characters weren’t anything new for the franchise when Seed of Chucky was released. For every poor soul that gets in the way, there are the dirtbags that deserve their fate. In Child’s Play 3, the men at the Kent Military Academy treat Andy and his fellow cadets harshly and cruelly, then in Bride of Chucky (1998), there are police officers who sabotage Katherine Heigl's road trip. When Chucky takes out these guys one by one, no one sheds a tear — they all had it coming.

Pete Peters joins the lineup of these dirtbags when he constantly invades the privacy of Jennifer Tilly to capture scandalous photos. Among the reporters who ambush Tilly, Peters pushes his way through, hungry for a scoop. Chucky may not have a moral code, but noticing Peters' behavior draws the doll's ire, who mutters with utter disdain, “Paparazzi scumbag!” Later, the paparazzo sneaks onto Tilly's property, leading to a very Waters-esque moment when Peters spies into the house and gleefully mistakes Chucky and Tiffany as humans, cherishing his photos with the line, “God bless the little people.” Pete Peters is the ideal prey that viewers won’t feel bad seeing get killed off, and his death is noteworthy.

Related Brad Dourif Mistook His Daughter for His Younger Self in ‘Chucky’ Season 3 Cameo Fiona Dourif joins her father to discuss the scene and reveal a shocking family secret that could shake the horror community.

When Glen watches their dad prepare to stab Peters, the violence-phobic little doll rushes to stop it, causing an unintentional, and more horrific way to die than what Chucky was planning. Scared at the sight, Peters spills sulfuric acid over himself, leaving the guy a gooey mess as the impressive effects painfully detail the dissolving, melting skin. Aside from the actual death, the sequence leading up to it has a visual flair. Peters is developing his photos in a dark room, where red light is everywhere until he goes to a computer where the screen throws blue onto his face. The intense colors here along with the unexpected way he dies seem like a hyper-stylized set piece that belongs in a giallo. After two decades since this movie came out, the Chucky TV series brought John Waters back for a more important role.

Wendell Wilkins Is a New Villain for the Chucky Series

Image via SYFY

The TV series has shown before that it loves to establish a villain from Chucky’s past, bringing them out to unleash present-day chaos. There was Rosemary Dunsmore’s rotten therapist, Dr. Mixter, in Season 2. She knew Chucky when he was a child, and although he was already a very bad seed, she helped him embrace his love for killing. This dark side to Dr. Mixter, and how she tied into the franchise's lore, made Dunsmore a welcome addition as one of the rare human adversaries who team up with the slasher icon. Now there is a new foe in Wendell Wilkins, the creator of the Good Guy doll. It’s nearly baffling that a dollmaker or collector hasn’t popped up as a significant character in the Chucky movies or shows until this point. American Horror Stories and Annabelle: Creation (2017) beat them to it.

While it's taken a few decades, this slasher is catching up and has introduced one creepy dollmaker. Wilkins lives in a mansion that is imbued with a gothic horror atmosphere. On the outside, the front door and surrounding windows glow in an eerie green light, and inside, a main room is crowded with unblinking dolls that stare at whoever enters. Wilkins is presented as a recluse who has gone corrupt due to the grief of losing his child decades ago, his personality swinging from being overtaken by gloomy memories to delighting in his wicked intentions. When Caroline (Carina Battrick) affectionately calls him “Grandfather Wendell,” it’s another way the franchise continues to explore one of its favorite themes: families that are forged out of messed-up situations.

John Waters Loves the ‘Chucky’ Franchise

Close

Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexi (Alyvia Alyn Lind) are orphans who have to rely on each other to survive. By the end of the Season 3 finale, they find themselves at the mercy of three generations of enemies two have formed their own family dynamic. There is Caroline, who has accepted her place with Chucky as a surrogate child. It's almost joyous that Chucky and Tiffany are back in their doll forms and have rekindled their love. Then Wilkins tops it off as the mastermind behind the Good Guy, the plastic creation that began everything. In the PopHorror interview, Waters talked about channeling Vincent Price for his role, a brilliant source of inspiration as Price knew how to bring campy horror to his roles in Edgar Allan Poe adaptations or his speech for Michael Jackson's "Thriller."

From the many reasons that it's great to have this gay icon back that has been included already, there is another that certainly helps. Waters loves the franchise, including all the strange plot points that this slasher has gotten itself into. In the documentary, Living with Chucky (2022), he praises the sex scene in Bride, explaining how scary icons aren’t as sexy as they could be, “-- like Godzilla didn’t have sex. Frankenstein didn’t jerk off.” He finishes this train of thought by saying, “We didn’t have the monsters having a sex life, where Chucky did.” The absurdity and weirdness that is a central part of Waters’ brand makes him an excellent addition to the cast, particularly with the direction the series is promising to go in a potential Season 4.

Seeing the Hackensack trio get turned into puppets by Waters’ dollmaker opens the door to unpredictable storylines that the franchise has never explored, which is precisely what the TV series is known for. The trio, and possibly Nica (Fiona Dourif), are held captive at the Wilkins' mansion, but the expedited pacing of the series may mean they will be free in no time. Hopefully, the show keeps Waters on for a little while longer, to explore if Grandfather Wendell remains a monster, if his tragic past might redeem him, or anything else that Mancini and his writers' room can think of. The important thing is that TV could use some unhinged camp from John Waters.

Chucky Seasons 1 to 3 are streaming on Peacock.

Watch on Peacock