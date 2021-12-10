After eight episodes, the TV debut of Chucky has come to a close until next year. RIP to all those who bit the dust as there was no shortage of deaths. Even after the kills tallied up to 21 by the end of the finale, the following were the most shocking of them to witness, with several not even committed by Chucky. From matricide to decapitations, the props team sure must have enjoyed all the carnage they got to display.

While there were several characters who might have deserved their fates, a good group of them didn’t deserve the go out the way they did. But this is a slasher show after all. Characters have to get cut in more ways than one. If there's a morbid positive to be found, there wasn't only one kind of weapon used to increase the show's body count. The deaths were creative, darkly funny, and extremely bloody.

11. Lucas Wheeler

Image Via Syfy

The electrocution that started it all and what seemed to hint towards a dark path for this show’s Final Boy, Jake (Zackary Arthur), to take. Played by Devon Sawa in a dual role along with his onscreen twin brother, Lucas proved himself to be incapable of being the father that his son needed. If he had been caring, attentive, and not abusive, his death would have affected Jake in a very different way. As for Chucky, when it comes to his kills, that red-head can be quite skillful. Though this was a messy one. Somehow, Chucky gained the skill to projectile vomit, aiming onto live wires that Lucas was standing on. It was labeled a “death by misadventure” by law enforcement and it was only the beginning.

10. Chucky’s Mom

Image Via Syfy

If fans learned anything from the peeks into the killer doll's childhood, back when he was known as Charles Lee Ray, it's that he was always a bad seed. Pain equaled pleasure for the eventual Lakeshore Strangler. When a young Charles found a razor blade in some Halloween candy, he purposely bit into it, relishing the sensation. But more disturbing than that self-affliction was when an intruder broke into the Ray household. Charles' father was killed off, and when his mother hid with her son in a closet, she surely didn't expect what was coming next. When the intruder found them, Charles had already killed her just for him. The mysterious intruder lets Charles live, content with the kid's first kill.

9. Principal McVey

Image Via Syfy

As the head of Perry Middle School, Principal McVey (Jana Peck) is really just trying her best to deal with scared and worried parents, thanks to the slew of "accidental" deaths. And yet, Chucky successfully managed to twist her encouraging thumbs up with his well-known sense of extremely dark humor. A few moments before the Principal's head rolled out from under a theater curtain, "Heads Will Roll" by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs starts playing. Don't say you weren't warned. In front of horrified parents, students, and one man happily recording it all on his phone, Chucky opened the curtains and revealed the stage's centerpiece. A beheaded Principal McVey in a chair, with her hands posed with her signature thumbs up.

8. Legacy Shootout

Image Via Syfy

The opening of Episode 5 reintroduced new and old audiences to Andy (Alex Vincent) and Kyle (Christine Elise), legacy characters from the original Child’s Play trilogy. Dressed in suits, and with an outrageously unhinged yet straightforward plan, the two have hit the road, hunting down Good Guy dolls. Of course, they aren't looking for just any of those vintage toys, but the ones that Chucky has put a piece of his soul into. When they find one, they don't hesitate to take it off. Especially Andy, who was the first to start shooting up a Chucky doll in front of a terrified family. No doubt about it, Chucky himself would have found that situation hilarious - if only he wasn’t at the other end of the barrel.

7. Logan Wheeler

Image Via Syfy

Getting drunk and aggressive didn’t do his brother any good and it sure didn’t do Logan any favors either. It only pushed his son, Junior (Teo Briones), who was already in mourning of his mother, over the edge. A tense encounter between the two culminated with Junior unleashing pent-up primal rage. With this happening in the penultimate episode, something was bound to give. This was it, with Junior furiously using a Chucky doll to beat his father to death. Not only was it Junior's first kill, but it signaled a ritual that allowed an army of Chucky dolls to all gain a piece of the killer’s soul.

6. Theater Massacre

Image Via Syfy

The finale of the first season had to go out on a high note. A slasher series, especially one that has enjoyed its own campy elements, went for a wild set piece that was equal parts hilarious and wince-inducing. Getting stabbed from under your theater seat does not sound pleasant at all. That’s exactly the predicament many Havensack residents find themselves in when they settle in to watch Frankenstein (1931). Bodies were left slumped over, popcorn spilled. Being the final episode of the year, carnage was expected had but just who exactly anticipated Chucky would crawl around doing this? It's probably unlocked a new fear for those who watched it. Next time you go to a theater, germs should be your second concern.

5. Knives Out

Image Via Syfy

There were many potential storyline directions to take with Junior. After killing his father and then seemingly siding with Tiffany, Junior's future held so many possibilities. When he descended on the theater, along with the other villains, how would it end? Getting Lexy alone, Junior tried to bring her to his side. That didn't work. And when Chucky ordered him to, Junior couldn't bring himself to kill his ex-girlfriend. He turned his knife onto Chucky, and while he killed one of the many dolls, Junior got fatally stabbed in the process.

4. Detective Kim Evans

Image Via Syfy

Episode 6 was a grim one, where matricide was the theme of the night. The closing minutes involved the main trio of Jake, Devon, and Lexy trying to booby trap the Wheeler mansion for an inevitable attack by Chucky. Apparently, what they didn’t expect was for their plan to go south so, so badly. Not only did they not stop the killer doll, but they all watched helplessly as Devon’s mother showed up and was attacked. Detective Evans (Rachelle Casseus), one of the few adults in a position of power who was genuinely concerned about the deaths popping up around her town, succumbed to a horribly mangled broken neck after a fall down the stairs.

3. Death by Nail Filer

Image Via Syfy

It was only time before Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) stepped up from her usual throat slashing. In Episode 8, when she got fed up with her old-time lover, just one of many trapped in a doll’s body and then in a human one that wasn’t cooperating, she did just that. Tiffany went ballistic, using her handy dandy nail filer to behead a selfish Chucky doll. You don’t want to cross her bad side, that's for sure. Moving away from Chucky's shadow, who knows what could be Tiffany's next move now?

2. Friend To The End

Image Via Syfy

The theater massacre was a grisly spectacle but it was the confrontation between Jake and Chucky that was this first season's true climax. Many other heroes of the series have resorted to using weapons to finish the not-so-Good Guy doll, but Jake used all his strength in his bare hands to not only choke Chucky but send his eyeballs popping out. After all the grief and manipulation Chucky put him through, Jake finally got to rid himself of his monster. Well, for a little bit, at least.

1. Bree Wheeler

Image Via Syfy

Returning to Episode 6, audiences learned about Bree's (Lexa Doig) cancer diagnosis. It didn’t look good but she was still in high spirits. She loved her son, planning to make her limited amount of time worthwhile with him. But as Bree left her therapy appointment with a new lease on life, Chucky arrived to send a cart into her. She smashed through a window of the highrise she was in and fell to her death. Devon lost his mom later on but at least he didn’t witness her impact a car, the very one Junior was in, waiting for her.

