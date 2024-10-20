While Netflix couldn't load up with as many spooky classics as Max, the streaming service did manage to acquire most of the Chucky movies for October. However, Netflix is wasting no time in moving on from the creepy little doll, as the platform announced that all six Chucky movies that are currently available to stream on Netflix will leave at the end of the month. This includes Bride of Chucky, Child's Play 2, Child's Play 3, Cult of Chucky, Seed of Chucky, and Curse of Chucky. Other options for horror fans on Netflix will remain after Halloween, including the modern revival sequels for both Scream and Halloween, which have each made runs in the Netflix Top 10 recently and have no plans to depart the platform that have been announced.

The first Chucky movie, Child's Play, was released in 1988 and stars Catherine Hicks, Chris Sarandon, and Alex Vincent. The film was directed by Tom Holland (not that one), and written by Don Mancini, with Holland and John Lafia also receiving writing credit for their script contributions. The film tells the story of a dying serial killer who transfers his consciousness into a popular kids' doll using voodoo. A single mother gifts her six-year-old son the doll for his birthday, but he quickly begins unleashing havoc on the family. The film currently sits at a 74% score from critics and a 65% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, and its critical rating has been surpassed several times with future installments by both Curse of Chucky and Cult of Chucky, which boast 79% and 81% scores, respectively.

What Else Is Leaving Netflix at the End of the Month?

The Chucky movies join a legendary Jason Statham action franchise that's also leaving Netflix at the end of the month, as three Expendables movies are set to depart the platform. Brad Pitt's post-apocalyptic epic, World War Z, has also been confirmed to leave Netflix, but will continue streaming on Paramount+, where it has made several top 10 runs. Edge of Tomorrow, the time-traveling sci-fi flick starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt will also leave Netflix on November 6, and it has yet to secure a new streaming home after coming to the platform from Max.

All six Chucky movies are currently streaming on Netflix for only a few more days. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch the Chucky movies on Netflix before they depart the platform.

Bride of Chucky When an ex-girlfriend of the notorious killer doll Chucky resurrects him, their reunion leads to a macabre road trip filled with carnage. The duo, now joined by Tiffany, Chucky's equally murderous love interest, embarks on a twisted journey of mayhem, blending horror with dark humor in a satirical take on the slasher genre​. Release Date October 16, 1998 Director Ronny Yu Cast Brad Dourif , Jennifer Tilly , Katherine Heigl , Nick Stabile , John Ritter , Alexis Arquette , Gordon Michael Woolvett Runtime 89 Minutes Writers Don Mancini

