Hoping to fly under the radar, Syfy and USA Network broke hearts around the world on Friday evening when it was revealed that Chucky would not be renewed for a fourth season. While the fandom poured their all into a #RenewChucky campaign, the two NBCUniversal networks made the tough decision to pull the plug as they will begin to move away from scripted content of the like. And now, after a weekend of grieving, fans are in for another gut punch as the film franchise will be taking its leave from Netflix in October. If there was one possible silver lining here, it’s that subscribers still have a full month to watch six of the seven films in the Child’s Play franchise, as the streamer won’t cut ties until October 31.

If you were in it for the origin story, 1988’s Child’s Play didn’t hit the platform along with the others in August, so you didn't miss that one. However, if you were hoping to do an all-day binge of the following six entries, it’s time to get moving. Right now, Netflix is the streaming home to Child’s Play 2, Child’s Play 3, Bride of Chucky, Seed of Chucky, Curse of Chucky, and Cult of Chucky, which will carry you plot-wise up to the very first season of Chucky, which is streaming on Peacock. These iconic movies not only redefined a genre but allowed franchise creator Don Mancini to bring camp and queerness back into horror in the most fun and positive way possible.

If you’re in for a taste of the original, Child’s Play 2 and 3 are your go-tos, while Bride of Chucky and Seed of Chucky revamp the franchise with new characters and push it farther into horror-comedy territory. The latter two also feature some insanely fun cameos and performances by John Waters, John Ritter, Katherine Heigl, Redman, and Billy Boyd. Bringing the films back to their horror roots, Curse of Chucky and Cult of Chucky make things terrifying again, with plenty of mischief, chaos, and, of course, buckets of blood. While there’s no wrong decision to make about which of the movies you’ll watch, with a month left and the spooky season officially underway, why not stream them all while you still have the chance?

Chucky’s Future Is Far From Over

Close

Now that we’ve had a few days to process the fact that Chucky won’t be coming back (at least to Syfy or USA Network), we remain hopeful that this won’t be the end of the killer doll altogether. This was the sentiment shared by Mancini in his farewell and thank you message to the fans, cast members, and crew who helped keep the series afloat for three terrific seasons. The writer and director already teased that he was working on a new movie and, with franchise stars like Brad Dourif, Jennifer Tilly, Fiona Dourif, and Devon Sawa, showing no interest in throwing in the towel, we’re sure that the pint-sized maniac will be back down the road.

Head over to Netflix now to catch the latter six movies in the Child’s Play franchise before they leave at the end of the month.

Child's Play 2 Release Date November 9, 1990 Director John Lafia Cast Alex Vincent , Jenny Agutter , Gerrit Graham , Christine Elise , Brad Dourif , Grace Zabriskie Runtime 84 Main Genre Horror Writers Don Mancini Tagline Look out Jack! Chucky's back! Expand

Watch On Netflix