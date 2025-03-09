The world hasn't been kind to Chucky fans lately. The main reason being because Syfy cancelled the killer doll’s beloved TV series after three seasons late last year. The show was left on a cliffhanger and, despite a new movie being in the works from franchise creator Don Mancini, the next Chucky project seems to be at least a couple of years away. However, the one thing that hasn't stopped during this lull has been the blood-soaked merchandise. This has included apparel collections, Funko Pops and action figures. Now, NECA is back to show this Good Guy Doll some much-needed love.

Revealed at Toy Fair 2025, via ToyArk.com, this new blind box NECA wave is based on the TV series. There are six Chucky figures to collect in total, including bald Chucky, muscular Chucky, bloody Chucky with a chainsaw, a Hannibal Lecter-inspired Chucky and a Chucky that's seen better days with his jaw ripped off. A lot of these variants were used throughout the show's run, with the muscular Chucky being a highlight. There's no release date or window for this set yet, but we should hear more information on that soon. NECA has done many figures covering the franchise over the years, but this is their third release for the TV series. The previous two were a part of the company’s popular “Ultimate” seven-inch scale horror line. One of which was a Christmas-themed piece inspired by Season 2’s finale.

You Can't Keep a Good Guy Down