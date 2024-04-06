The Big Picture Chucky star Jennifer Tilly and Real Housewives star Sutton Stracke recently appeared in cameo roles on each other's projects.

Tilly praised Stracke's performance as a first-time actor on Chucky.

Tilly, a self-proclaimed Housewives super fan, hints at possible future crossovers between the two.

One of the greatest parts of being a member of the Bravo fan community is learning which celebs are just as obsessed with its reality shows as you. We’ve got some great ones on our side with names like John Oliver, Rihanna, Jennifer Lawrence, and Jon Hamm eagerly awaiting Tuesday nights for Vanderpump Rules or planning a premiere party for the upcoming 14th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Whether you were previously aware or not, a queer cinema and horror icon has long been a dedicated fan of The Real Housewives franchise and even one of the star’s closest pals.

Jennifer Tilly has never kept her connection to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills a secret, even having her bestie and Housewives star Sutton Stracke appear in a cameo capacity during Season 2 of Chucky. But, audiences were in for quite a treat during the latest season of the reality show when Tilly returned the favor and appeared alongside Stracke in a handful of scenes. During a recent interview with Collider’s Britta DeVore, Tilly praised her pal’s short but sweet appearance on the Don Mancini-created slasher series and teased her involvement in future seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Sutton Stracke’s ‘Chucky’ Debut

Mancini has long been delighting fans with fun cameos throughout the Child’s Play franchise but Season 2’s episode “Death on Denial” may have taken the cake - especially for those of us out there who are obsessed with all things Tilly. The episode, which leaned heavily on Agatha Christie murder mystery vibes, included appearances from a slew of folks close to Tilly. In it, there was a reunion with Tilly and her Bound co-stars, Gina Gershon and Joe Pantoliano, her real-life sister Meg Tilly, and her close friend and Housewives star, Stracke. The entire bit centered around those friends and family members, having not seen Tilly in ages since her body was possessed by Tiffany Valentine back in 2004’s Seed of Chucky.

Everyone involved — save for Stracke — has a rich history in television and film performance, but the Real Housewife easily held her own with the rest of them. During her conversation with Collider, Tilly heralded Stracke’s work saying, “...she was a natural. She’s never acted before, but you could never tell. She was great. And she loved being on Chucky, and I loved being on Housewives.”

Jennifer Tilly’s Potential Future With Bravo

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills recently came to an end, so we were interested in finding out anything we could about whether Tilly had plans to film with Stracke or any other members of the cast when cameras pick back up. Admitting that she’s “always been a Housewife super fan” and that she’s tuned in “from the very beginning,” Tilly didn’t give a direct answer to whether another cameo was in the works. However, she did hit us with a “You never know,” before admitting that, “Chucky keeps me pretty busy. Killing is hard work! [Laughs]”

