In the 30 years the Child’s Play franchise has been around, Chucky (Brad Dourif) has been killed and revived countless times and with varying degrees of absurdity. The series is known for its more campy approach to the genre, so it’s only natural that our favorite killer doll has been revived in some seriously bizarre ways. No matter how you may feel about the franchise as a whole, there’s no denying that it’s quite creative at times, and perhaps there’s no better example than Chucky’s many resurrections. The franchise spans many different ideas, from the plausible to the absurd, but it always gives us the same result: more Chucky — and really, what more could you ask for?

Child’s Play (1988)

image via United Artists.

The film that started it all. Child’s Play gave us the origin story of Chucky. It's simple but effective: the doll is inhabited by the soul of serial killer Charles Lee Ray. After being shot and taking refuge in a toy store, Ray chants a voodoo spell that transfers his soul into one of the Good Guy dolls (aka, the Chucky doll form we’ve come to know). This is how the franchise begins, and it’s interesting to see how simple the original concept was as it only gets stranger with each passing movie — though, that only adds to the fun.

Child's Play 2 (1990)

Image via Universal Pictures

After the success of Child’s Play, a sequel was inevitably green-lit, and the film's creators had to decide how to bring Chucky back to slash again. The ultimate choice was to have the corporation that produces the Good Guy dolls reassemble Chucky to show consumers that there’s nothing wrong with the doll. Naturally, while doing so, the line worker reassembling the doll is electrocuted by a power surge, thus reviving Chucky. Whether or not the way he gets revived makes much sense, it is one of the best opening sequences in the franchise and for that, it shan't be faulted.

Child’s Play 3 (1991)

Image via Universal Pictures

Child’s Play 3 arguably has the weakest revival story for Chucky — while its absurdity is top-tier, its actual logistics don’t make a lot of sense. Somehow, someway, after re-opening the factory and starting manufacturing on Good Guy dolls again, a drop of Chucky’s blood is mixed into the plastic used on the dolls, thus reviving him in a brand-new form. How his blood got in there is unknown, and it doesn’t seem very likely, but it does make for an intriguing and bizarre opener, so there’s little complaint to be had.

Bride of Chucky (1998)

Bride of Chucky’s resurrection of the titular character is done by the hands of Tiffany Valentine (Jennifer Tilly) who reassembles the doll and repeats the voodoo spell that first put Charles Lee Ray’s soul inside. This resurrection is one of the most important in the franchise. Not only is it the first appearance of Chucky in seven years, but it also introduces a brand new (and his most memorable) look, and also introduces Tiffany, who went on to become a fan favorite.

Seed of Chucky (2004)

Image via Rogue Pictures

Following the end of Bride, Seed of Chucky follows Glen/Glenda (Billy Boyd), Chucky and Tiffany’s child. After seeing the dolls of Chucky and Tiffany in a film preview, Glen/Glenda sets out to find their parents and, using the Heart of Damballa, brings them back to life. It may not be the best film in the franchise, but there’s something incredibly amusing about watching Chucky and Tiffany (especially Chucky) try and quit their murderous habits and be a happy, wholesome family.

Curse of Chucky (2013)

Curse of Chucky doesn’t actually show how Chucky was revived, the film simply has a Good Guy doll sent to the home of Nica Pierce (Fiona Dourif). Though the film does have a different vibe than the previous two films, so perhaps the ambiguity was intended.

Cult of Chucky (2017)

Image via Universal Studios Home Entertainment

Interestingly, Cult of Chucky doesn't technically have a revival of the doll. As shown in a post-credit scene in Curse, Chucky was delivered to Andy Barclay’s house and was promptly shot by the man who was once Chucky's original owner. In Cult, his disembodied head is being held and tortured by Andy. But it is revealed later in the film by Andy that Chucky somehow managed to split his soul into multiple bodies and that said bodies (aka, more Good Guy dolls) are being passed around the institution that Nica Pierce is in.

Child’s Play (2019)

Image via United Artists Releasing

The 2019 remake of the original Child’s Play film updates much of the story and changes the lore behind Chucky entirely. In this version he is no longer possessed by the soul of Charles Lee Ray; in fact, Charles Lee Ray doesn’t exist here. Instead, we follow Buddi dolls, a high-tech line of dolls that use artificial intelligence to control the way they act. But after being fired, a disgruntled worker retaliates by taking one of the dolls and disabling all of its safety coding. Said doll is then packaged alongside the rest of the dolls and released to the public — landing, of course, in the hands of Andy Barclay. While it’s a bit strange to see a Child’s Play remake not feature the storyline of Charles Lee Ray, it is an excellent revamp of the original story and works well as a modern-day adaptation. It’s different and original, and it’s hard to fault it for that.

Chucky (2021-)

Chucky is the television series that takes place four years after the events of Cult of Chucky and follows Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur) who buys a Good Guy doll at a yard sale — but, unbeknownst to him, it’s possessed by the soul of Charles Lee Ray. Oh, and there’s also Nica Pierce who’s still possessed by Charles Lee Ray as well and is being held captive by Tiffany Valentine. It’s quite a solid revitalization for the character, and honestly, it’s quite chilling to see the doll sitting at a yard sale, knowing all that we do about him and the inevitable terrors that will surely follow.