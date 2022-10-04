No horror franchise has made quite the rebound as the Child’s Play series has. If you told me years ago that this franchise, about a homicidal toy, would re-emerge from its ill-received comedy sequels to being one of the best horror shows currently airing, I would first tell you that that’s a very specific prediction, but also that it sounds unlikely. Fortunately for us horror fans, we’re currently living in the right timeline as Chucky is ready to terrorize once again for a second season on the USA Network/Syfy Channel. The series was an interesting gamble from creator Don Mancini, who was able to give viewers an effective mix of what made his gnarly little Good Guy doll so beloved, with a charming story and cast of young protagonists that expanded on the franchise’s surprisingly-progressive themes of sexuality, acceptance, and adolescence (truly deserving of its marketed slogan as a “coming of rage” story). While the show’s first season (mostly) acts as a standalone story of television, there are several threads that were left hanging by the end of its bloody season finale. So ahead of the show’s second season premiere, here’s a recap of what happened in Chucky Season One.

Meet the Characters

Chucky Season One begins at least four years after the events of the franchise’s previous film, Cult of Chucky, in the peaceful streets of Hackensack, New Jersey. It’s here where we’re introduced to our main protagonist Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur), a 14-year-old modern artist who buys a Good Guy doll in a yard sale to use for a new project. Little does he know however that the doll he buys is the very one that’s possessed by, who else but, Charles Lee Ray (Brad Dourif). Jake’s father Lucas (Devon Sawa, playing double-duty as a set of twins) is shown to be quite bitter about both his son’s hobby and, as revealed later on, his sexuality, and destroys his new project after a heated family dinner. It’s when Jake decides to sell back the doll at school where we’re introduced to our other main characters: Lexy Cross (Alyvia Alyn Lind), Jake’s bully and girlfriend of his cousin Junior (Teo Briones), and Devon Evans (Björgvin Arnarson), Jake’s classmate and host of a true-crime podcast centered on Ray. Chucky is able to return to Jake after he throws him away, and urges him to fake a performance of ventriloquism at the school talent show, where Chucky publicly berates Lexy and gets Jake suspended. Chucky later kills Lucas by vomiting liquid on his body while he’s touching an electrical breaker (the first of many, very funny kills), and Jake takes him to live with Junior and his parents Logan and Bree (Sawa and Lexa Doig).

It’s here where the show begins to dive deeper with Jake and Chucky’s relationship, who the latter sees as a potential protégé by leading him towards wanting to kill Lexy. With Jake unwilling to side with Chucky, the doll takes it upon himself to off Lexy himself at a Halloween party. Jake makes it to the party before Chucky is able to do anything, and is confronted by Lexy, dressed as his father, mocking his death. She later apologizes to Jake after a talk with Junior, and asks him if she can get Chucky so she can calm down her little sister, who’s infatuated with the doll. Jake gives Chucky up and, while all the parents are at school discussing recent events, Lexy hosts a silent rave party where Chucky decides to finish Lexy off himself. Chucky brutally murders a kid at the party who’s attracted to Lexy before confronting her in another room, where he starts a house fire while Jake visit his parents’ tombstone. In the aftermath of the fire, Jake and Lexy decide to team up, so they find Chucky before he kills again. Meanwhile, Devon researches the urban myths surrounding Ray becoming Chucky, and joins the duo in their investigation.

Tiffany and Nica Return

It’s at the midpoint of the series where the current events begin to mix in with the lore of the previous films, as we’re re-introduced to Tiffany Valentine and Nica Pierce (Jennifer Tilly and Fiona Dourif, respectively), who are making their way to Hackensack after hearing news of Chucky’s murders. Tiffany is Chucky’s lover and partner-in-crime (also played by Blaise Crocker in the shows recurring flashbacks), who resembles the real Jennifer Tilly and has been possessing her body for years. Nica was the protagonist in Curse of Chucky (the first part of this new Child’s Play storyline), and is a paraplegic who ends getting possessed by the prime Charles Lee Ray at the end of Cult, and struggles with regaining control of her body when we meet her in the series. The two lovers (half-lovers?) are seen at constant odds with each other, with Tiffany implying to have plans that favor her interests over Charles’. Meanwhile, it’s basically Chucky: Infinity War (a compliment) when we’re also re-introduced to Andy Barclay and his foster sister Kyle (Alex Vincent and Christine Elise), who are also making their way to find this new Chucky doll. Barclay is Chucky’s original owner, and has been tormented by him and his "family" for decades at this point. After the events of Cult, the siblings have been making their rounds around the country killing every possessed Chucky they could find, with the hope that this doll will be the last.

While all this is happening, the kids cannot seem to catch a break in capturing Chucky. The doll is able to get away with killing the school principal, a local detective, and even Bree Wheeler via a push off her therapist’s building. It’s in the midst of all the chaos where Jake and Devon form a relationship, as Junior slowly loses his grip in the wake of his mother’s murder, now labeled a suicide by her therapist. When Tiffany finally arrives in the town, she instigates Junior’s rage, now blaming all the previous events on Jake, by making out with Logan. The Chucky doll we’ve been following all season is now able to manipulate Junior into killing for him, and he murders his father in the process before setting his sights on Jake.

The Grand Finale

It’s also revealed that Hackensack happens to be the home of Charles Lee Ray, as Devon discovers a collection of other Good Guy dolls. All the storylines begin to collide here, as the kids are saved by Kyle from an active Chucky doll while Junior and "his" Chucky confronts Tiffany and Nica/Chucky (there’s a lot of Chuckys). Tiffany reveals her grand plan, as she and Chucky Prime intend to release his cult of 72 Good Guy dolls to children across the country. Tiffany decapitates Junior’s Chucky, and sets off a bomb she planted in the basement that seemingly kills Kyle and Andy.

The kids make their way to a town screening of Frankenstein to stop Junior, Tiffany, and another Chucky doll from enacting their plan and killing everyone at the screening. In yet another wild sequence, Chucky begins to murder people inside the theater while crawling under the seats, with Lexy’s father being one of them. Lexy convinces Junior to do the right thing during the chaos, and stabs Chucky before ultimately stabbing Junior back, killing him. Jake finishes Chucky off by crushing his head, seemingly putting an end to the terror in Hackensack. In the closing moments of the season, it’s revealed that Andy survived the explosion and was able to stop Tiffany’s plan by hijacking the truck of Good Guy dolls. This satisfying moment is cut short when a Tiffany doll shows up and threatens to shoot Andy, taking him hostage as they drive away. Human Tiffany, meanwhile, decapitates Nica’s arms and legs, in fear of what Chucky might do to her in the future (it’s also revealed in flashback that the person who called the cops on Charles at the beginning of the first Child’s Play was actually Tiffany all along. Juicy stuff!). Jake, Devon, and Lexy all meet one last time this season visiting Junior’s grave, as a mysterious figure with a gloved hand looks on.

Chucky Season One ends things in very fun and gnarly fashion with plenty of questions left to ask for its second season. Who is this gloved individual? What’s next for Alex, both Tiffanys and Nica? Did Kyle also survive the explosion? How many Chuckys can you combine to form a Super Chucky a la Dragonzord from Power Rangers? We’ll have to tune in for Chucky Season Two to find out.

Chucky airs weekly on Syfy Channel beginning October 5th.