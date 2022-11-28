Season 2 of USA Network and SYFY’s horror series Chucky was filled to the brim with chainsaws, Catholicism, and bloodshed. To say that Don Mancini upped the ante once again would be a complete understatement as the show’s sophomore season has been raking in the highest ratings of the entire Child’s Play franchise. One of the major draws to the second season can be found within the guest stars, including a who’s who in Jennifer Tilly’s close circle, and the addition of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Lachlan Watson. Watson joined the series to portray the human version of Chucky (Brad Dourif) and Tiffany’s (Tilly) children, who in Seed of Chucky, were confined to one doll body. By the end of the 2004 film, we see the kids take human form with their fates left dangling on a cliffhanger.

Mancini did a well-done resurrection of the characters, bringing them back to the universe as a set of twins both played by Watson. Like the actor behind the role, both characters identify as non-binary and were able to bring a fun bit of representation to a production that has succeeded in bringing queer stories to the forefront.

But, the final episode of Season 2 left many fans wondering one thing: Was that Billy Boyd’s voice that we heard as Glen and Glenda in doll form? The second to last episode saw Glen shot by Nica Pierce (Fiona Dourif) while trying to protect the twins’ mother. The wound would prove to be fatal, and in their grief, Glenda makes the last-minute decision to keep both twins alive by zapping their souls back into the doll. Things quickly changed for the duo after reinhabiting the doll, asking that they be referred to as GG in a voice that sounded oddly familiar.

In a recent article, USA Network revealed that the recognizable voice was in fact that of Boyd, who lent his English accent to the character in Seed of Chucky. When all is said and done, GG decides that they’re going to head to Europe to rediscover their roots (they were kidnapped and taken to Britain when they were a doll child), and ship off on a coming-of-age tale that we hope to see unfold in the future.

We’re incredibly sad to see Watson bow out on their time on the series, but anything is possible in the Chucky universe, with a variety of actors like Devon Sawa being recycled for other parts and others seemingly coming back from the dead. With the trio of pals, Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) now out of the Catholic reformatory and back to “normal” life, Season 3 of the series could go anywhere - should the chart-topping production receive a renewal.

