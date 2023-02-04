The horror series has also been renewed for Season 3 which will be arriving this fall.

Chucky Season 2 is coming home on Blu-ray next month, according to a report from Bloody Disgusting. The physical release will also have a plethora of deleted scenes to spook fans further. The killer doll series has been an instant hit among fans with the second season garnering an approval rating of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes.

During Season 2 we see Chucky hellbent on exacting revenge against Jake, Devon, Lexy, as well as Tiffany, as they successfully thwarted his murderous plot in the first season. While Jake and Devon encounter trouble as a couple at their new Catholic school, Chucky sets out on a whole new killing spree. The season also brought him face to face with some familiar franchise faces along the way.

The series, based on the Child's Play franchise and headed up by franchise creator Don Mancini has been a fan favorite right from the start. Season 3 was renewed by Syfy and USA Network earlier in January after Season 2 made a big splash ranking as a top-10 drama cable for 2022 in the 18-49 audience. Mancini revealed at the time of renewal that Season 3 “will be his scariest season ever,” and fans aren’t complaining.

RELATED: 'Chucky' Renewed for Season 3 at Syfy and USA Network

The returning cast of Chucky Season 2 includes Zackary Arthur as Jake Wheeler, Björgvin Arnarson as Devon Evans, Alyvia Alyn Lind as Lexy Cross, Fiona Dourif as Nica Pierce, Alex Vincent as Andy Barclay, Christine Elise as Kyle and Barbara Alyn Woods as Mayor Michelle Cross. Further, Brad Dourif returns as the voice of Chuck so does Jennifer Tilly along with Meg Tilly, Gina Gershon, Joe Pantoliano, Tony Nappo, and Sutton Stracke also, Lachlan Watson returned to play Glen/Glenda. Also starring are Fiona Dourif, Annie M. Briggs, Lara Jean Chorostecki, Bella Higginbotha, Andrea Carter and more.

The killer doll trope has been on an uprise in the past few years thanks to features like Chucky and the latest addition to the genre M3GAN. Fans have loved and adored the bloodshed and violence by these otherwise harmless creatures. Their viciousness and jump-scare moments seem to fit well with lovers of the horror genre. With a new season, the creator aims to give some more of the same to the fans.

Chucky Season 2 hits DVD and Blu-ray on March 28, 2023. Season 3 is set to premiere on the USA Network and Syfy sometime this fall. You can check out the new teaser for the upcoming season down below.