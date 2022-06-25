Jennifer Tilly ratted out her sister, Meg Tilly, and their pal, Sutton Stracke, and now the pair will need to watch their backs! In a Twitter post today, the Chucky actress shared a video of the two women gleefully swinging the titular doll back and forth, before things got out of control with the Chucky doll flying out of their hands, face planting onto the ground in front of them. That’s a big no ladies! Looking panicked, each placed the blame on one other while off-camera, a laugh (presumably Tilly’s) can be heard. Forever the promo queen, Tilly shared the hilarious clip to promote the series’ upcoming second season.

A family full of creatives, Tilly’s sister, Meg, is a celebrated actress and author. Back in 1985, she nabbed a Golden Globe Award for her work in the thriller drama, Agnes of God, in which she starred alongside Jane Fonda and Anne Bancroft. Her performance would also earn her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Down the line, Tilly would appear in the critically acclaimed Canadian drama, Bond Girls, for which she snagged the 2013 Canadian Screen Award for Best Lead Actress in a Drama series. On top of her onscreen credits, she’s also an uber-successful writer.

Reality TV fans will recognize Tilly’s partner in crime, Stracke, from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills where she’s been a cast member spanning three seasons including the current twelfth installment. Outside the camera-filled dinners and getaways, Stracke owns a boutique store in West Hollywood, California called SUTTON.

As for the Syfy and USA series, production is well underway for the highly anticipated return of the horror show. The first season of the Don Manicini-created television takeover introduced fans of the Chucky franchise to new characters and welcomed the killer doll back. It explained more of the background of Charles Lee Ray, the serial killer possessing the doll, and saw some old faces make their return. Of those to reprise their roles from the franchise’s previous films were Brad Dourif, Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent, and Christine Elise with Tilly hopefully appearing in human form in Season 2. Newbies included Zackary Arthur, Devon Sawa, Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and Björgvin Arnarson.

While plot details for Season 2 are being kept boxed and on the shelf, we can presume that a lot of loose ends from the first season will be tied up. As of right now, no specific release date has been set, but it sounds like production is eying a drop just in time for the spooky season in the fall of 2022. Keep scrolling to check out Tilly’s Twitter post below.