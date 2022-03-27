Chucky's bride herself is set to make an appearance on the second season of the hit USA Network-Syfy series Chucky, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. Jennifer Tilly will be reprising her role as Tiffany Valentine on the horror series, a character originating in the fan-favorite Child's Play film Bride of Chucky, which revived the film series, centered on a serial killer-possessed doll named Chucky.

Tilly previously reprised her role as Tiffany in her gothy-glory in the first season of the series, which follows the events of the film Cult of Chucky. The series takes place in New Jersey and follows fourteen-year-old Jake Wheeler, who comes across serial killer Charles Lee Ray's plastic vessel while working on an art project. The first season of the series was both an audience and critical success, proving to be a return to form for the franchise, which took a left turn after being adapted into a remake in the 2019 film Child's Play, which was made without the franchise's creator, Don Mancini.

Francini took back the reigns of the property with the Chucky series, and the participation of such fan-favorite characters as Tiffany Valentine — the legendary Jennifer Tilly — is indeed reassuring for the show's audience. Tilly appears in the series as the voice of the doll version of Tiffany, who is also shown in flashbacks throughout the series in human form. However, Tilly did not reprise her role for the flashbacks. Instead, Blaise Crocker plays Valentine's younger self.

Image Via Syfy

RELATED: 10 Horror TV Shows that Made the Movies They Were Based On Even Better

Other franchise staples such as Brad Dourif, the iconic voice for Chucky, also returned for the television series. Dourif's daughter, Fiona Dourif, also reprises a role in the series as Nica Pierce, a character previously seen in Cult of Chucky.

Chucky is created and executive produced by Don Mancini. In addition to Dourif and Tilly, the series stars Zackary Arthur as Jake Wheeler and Devon Sawa in a duel role as Jake's dad and uncle. Sawa himself has some pretty intense horror credentials, starring in Final Destination and Idle Hands. He also starred as the delightfully friendly ghost Casper in the 1995 film of the same name.

There is no word on a premiere date for Season 2 of the series. However, Deadline's article suggested we expect a similarly spooky October release date. Viewers will have to wait until then to see what surprises Tiffany has in store for viewers.

10 Celebrities Who Got Their Start in Horror Movies

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Hilary Remley (240 Articles Published) Hilary Remley is a News Writer at Collider. She is a recent graduate of SUNY Albany. More From Hilary Remley