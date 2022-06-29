Cigarette in hand, our queen Jennifer Tilly took to Twitter to announce the long awaited return of a very important member of the Chucky family. After not hearing from the characters in almost 20 years, we now know that Glen/Glenda survived the surprising last moments of 2004’s Seed of Chucky and will appear in Season 2 of the Syfy and USA series. The characters will be played by Lachlan Watson, who can be seen posing next to Tilly in the actress’ Twitter post. The image reveals the on-screen mother and child sitting next to one another and flashing smiles at the camera, with Tilly clad in a silk robe and sleeping mask while Watson dons a tie-dyed shirt, jean pants, and a long red wig.

It’s been a long while since we spotted the genderfluid child of the murderous doll couple - Tiffany Valentine and Chucky. To give you a refresher, in Glen/Glenda’s final on-screen moments, their spirit took corporeal form, killed their father, and then was attacked by said deceased doll father’s arm — only in the Chucky universe, am I right? Looking back, the character was totally ahead of its time, taking on the then taboo idea that more than two genders exist and giving Glen/Glenda more depth than a lot of characters we had previously seen on screen. And we’re happy to see the character returning, as the series has already taken on a queer love-story/coming-of-age aspect that runs alongside the campy horror overtone the franchise is known for. Happy Pride y’all!

To make things even better, production cast Watson, a non-binary performer, to take on the role. It’s refreshing to see gender non-conforming people given the opportunity to play parts that ring true to them and sink their own backgrounds into their performances. Prior to their casting on Chucky, Watson’s biggest role has been on Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, where they starred as one of Sabrina’s (Kiernan Shipka) closest pals, Theo Putnam.

Image via Netflix

With filming well underway for the show’s sophomore season, Tilly has been kind enough to share little behind-the-scenes tidbits with fans. Although plot details are being kept under wraps, we’re presuming that we’ll catch Tilly in corporeal form this year, along with the returning talents of Brad Dourif, Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent, Christine Elise, Zackary Arthur, Devon Sawa, Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and Björgvin Arnarson. We also know that Kyle Richards (Halloween) won’t be the only The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills queen to have horror credits after Chucky’s next season, with Tilly’s longtime pal and Housewives star, Sutton Stracke, set to make a cameo.

And that’s not all the star power Tilly’s bringing along, as fans of the actress’s ‘90s classic Bound can expect to see her co-stars Gina Gershon and Joe Pantoliano appear alongside her, as well as her sister, Meg Tilly. We aren’t sure if all these cameos were in Tilly’s rider, but we appreciate each and every one. As of right now, no release date has been set for Don Manicini’s television take on his classic horror flicks, but stay tuned to Collider for more information. You can see Tilly’s Twitter post below.