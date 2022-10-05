Chucky is back! Season 2 of the killer doll TV series, based on the Child's Play films, returns to Syfy Channel after killing a large amount of the first season's cast. (Gotta respect a slasher series with a high body count!)

In Season 2 of Chucky, a ghastly accident sends Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Bjorgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) to a Catholic boarding school. It beats juvenile hall - right? Well it might... if Chucky (voiced by Brad Dourif) didn't show up. But he does. It seems that an indeterminate number of Chucky dolls survived the truck crash from last season, and at least one has followed the kids to their new school. Yet he seems to have a plan that is more diabolical than just slicing and dicing his way through the student body. Meanwhile, Jennifer Tilly is still gloriously insane as she holds Nica (Fiona Dourif) hostage while awaiting a visit from Tiffany's children, Glen and Glenda.

We spoke to series creator Don Mancini (and his little buddy Chucky) ahead of the Season 2 premiere. He told us about how working on a TV show keeps everyone's creative muscles active (as opposed to working on a movie, with years of downtime between); how Jennifer Tilly is the "cruise director" of the show, making sure they all have a vigorous social schedule; and creating mystery with 72 potential Chucky dolls on the loose. We also spent some time talking about Mancini's religious background, and what it was like being raised Catholic and attending an Episcopalian school, and how transubstantiation brought him to the horror genre and helped turn him into a lapsed Catholic.

Mancini won't give us any spoilers, of course, but he does tease that Chucky is "up to revenge." Not just on the kids, but not Tiffany as well. We get to see how this all plays out when Chucky returns to Syfy Channel with weekly episodes beginning on October 5th.