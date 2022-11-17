“Goin’ to the Chapel” goes big in all the ways a penultimate episode of Chucky needs to. There are surprise deaths and plot threads tied up. Things will always get worse before they get better, right? A black and white confession gets everything started. Jake (Zachary Arthur) talks to Father Bryce (Devon Sawa), expressing his guilt for all the deaths Chucky (Brad Dourif) has done, even going back to Season 1. In what will be a motif, all color is stripped from the scene except the red stripe to Jake’s uniform. When the story jumps back to the end of last week’s “He Is Risen Indeed,” Nadine’s (Bella Higginbotham) death is fresh on his mind. Jake goes so far as to choke Good Chucky but Dr. Mixter (Rosemary Dunsmore), pointing her gun once again, stops it. The fact Andy and Mixter both fell down a flight of stairs and are up and about, is impressive. They have no broken ribs and it has nothing whatsoever to do with plot armor.

Dr. Mixter takes back Good Chucky again, the latter blubbering about Nadine. “Push one little girl off a building and go to pieces?” Mixter mutters in disbelief. Kyle suddenly arrives with her own gun drawn. A deal with the devil gets made. Mixter will allow an exorcism by Bryce to help Chucky-Prime, and Kyle (Christine Elise) accepts in order to help Nica (Fiona Dourif).

Tiffany Takes Her Group On a Road Trip From Hell

Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) is still making her way to join the other main cast, on the run, too, now that police are looking for Jennifer Tilly. But fugitives have to eat. Tiffany dresses in her best incognito outfit -- sunglasses and a head scarf. Which, as expected, fails big time. Not helping is the TV over the counter playing the news story about Tilly’s crime spree. To make matters worse, the news puts up a terrible picture of the actress. Tiffany grabs the food, throws out cash, and bolts. Why did she go in? Season 2 has clearly shown, Tiffany is terrible under pressure. Jennifer Tilly, stuck in the Belle doll, is in the backseat of the car. Obviously she couldn’t go in. Glen (Lachlan Watson) should have gone, but their sitting in the car worrying about curly fires. Tiffany then makes an executive decision. She wants to return to the Belle doll. Jennifer sees the downside for herself, but Tiffany rebuffs: “Sorry, Jennifer, I don’t make the rules. Damballa does.”

Over at the Incarnate Lord, Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) is taking Nadine’s death hard. She saw the girl get tossed off the school’s tower and the roommate was becoming her voice of reason. Jake and Devon try to console Lexy, but she is at her wit’s end. All their attempts to stop Chucky have been for nothing. “I just want to sleep,” Lexy tells them. She deserves it, all that adrenaline when confronting Chucky can’t be good for the mind.

Good Chucky, with a bad streak now, can’t be trusted. He’s tied up in the center of the school’s library, where everyone can keep an eye on him. Bleak lighting and wide shots really make the space atmospheric and beautiful. Sister Catherine (Andrea Carter) and Father Bryce are busy finalizing preparations for the exorcism, but Bryce needs the “okay” from the Vatican. Guess the Incarnate Lord has it on speed dial. Andy and Kyle hug it out on the other side of the room, relief on seeing each other alive and well. When Nica approaches, Andy remembers her. They met back in Cult of Chucky when the possessed Nica got a big win over him. Here, they realize how much they’ve lost. Kyle pointedly refers to them as the “Chucky Survival Support Group.” And it couldn’t be more true.

RELATED: ‘Chucky’ Season 2 Episode 6 Recap: So Many Dolls, Sister

On the other, other side of the room, Jake and Devon try to talk things out. Mostly Jake, because Devon really can’t think about their relationship at this time. He explains this to Jake in his typical calm-headedness. If this is how Devon reacts after his warning about Good Chucky’s potential danger got confirmed, Jake better not screw things up. Björgvin Arnarson needs to be protected at all costs, with the rate Don Mancini and his scriptwriters throw in unexpected twists. No one killed on this show should be considered gone for good, however. While Lexy starts to grow increasingly frantic, she sees Nadine. Except it’s Angel Nadine, appearing with a halo-like crown and an LED cape. The deceased girl helps Lexy see a better future if she just continues on. Sister Ruth (Lara Jean Chorostecki) then walks in and this Chucky disciple doesn’t have Lexy’s safety on mind.

Father Bryce Is Going Rogue

Andy’s turn in the confessional booth has him explain to Bryce his fears in finally killing off Chucky. It’s the big wonder to all Final Boys, Final Girls, and Final Survivors. What is their life going to be like after they conquer their monster? Back to the present, Father Bryce’s chat with the church’s higher-ups gets him excommunicated. But the Incarnate Lord’s headmaster has seen too much. “To hell with the Vatican, sister. We’re going rogue.” Bryce dresses in his best cloak, showing off a chiseled body ready for battle. He has a copy of Exorcism for Dummies, not unlike Voodoo for Dummies from Bride of Chucky (1998).

No one can say the show doesn’t have fun in changing up the doll’s appearance. Good Chucky gets locked away within a glass cabinet, à la Annabelle, with a mask around his mouth turning him into Hannibal Lecter. When Glenda walks up to their dad, they have questions and won’t back down to his usual selfish curtness. “I ask, you answer.” He still tries to get Glenda to do his bidding. He wants his old Bowie knife he hid away as a kid in the school.

Exorcism for Dummies

Well, it’s time. Good Chucky gets strapped down to the altar for the exorcism. But don’t expect Chucky to be afraid of Hell -- he’s from Jersey! If anyone has tried driving in that state, they know where his fearlessness is from. Meanwhile, because Tiffany’s car has stalled, all the fugitives are waiting for it to get fixed. And Tiffany sure does talk too much! She’s already planning her new life back in the Belle doll. It’s too much for Jennifer Tilly. Anxious to escape, Tilly gets free and makes a run for it -- only to get hit by a truck. Tiffany watches in horror as the doll explodes into a pulpy mess. RIP Jennifer, you deserved better. Over at the church, Chucky does his best Regan MacNeil impression. If The Exorcist (1973) is going to get an homage, the show has got to go all in. He insults Devon’s late mother and spits up pea soup. After a brief return of Chucky Prime, Nica wants her eyes covered. No sign of blood will make her see red again.

Suddenly, Chucky floats up. Andy, for all his hardness, reverts to his young self, finding safety next to Kyle. Chucky's soul doesn't go too far; it slips right into Father Bryce. The episode isn’t done yet with bodily explosions. Chucky/Father Bryce explode, shown on screen 13 times in full bloodbath fashion. It gives The Fury (1978) a run for its money with its explosive death of John Cassavetes. Everyone is covered in red and flesh. Nica is left unsure what happened. She can’t seel, but c’mon. She’s covered in Bryce’s blood, she didn’t feel any of that?

In a post-mortem scene, Bryce’s confession with Sister Catherine gets shown. The show loses Bryce and chooses that moment to reveal a deeper secret he’s kept in. He’s always felt different. “I guess on so many levels, when you have that kind of conflict in you--you’re gonna be at odds with everyone else,” he says. This finally cleans up a plot hole from earlier in the season. Why didn’t Bryce reprimand Jake and Devon when he saw they were a couple? Because he was part of the LGBTQ community too. Of course, the scene cuts away to the single piece of Bryce left, his head.

Nica’s confessional has her blue eyes shining through the black and white color scheme. She is full of rage, against Chucky and Tiffany. She’s become hateful, and it will have consequences by the episode’s end. Now that the Chucky doll is empty though, it’s time for Nica to be free. Dr. Mixter hurries this up, much to Sister Catherine’s disbelief: “A man just died.” Dr. Mixter clarifies this: “A man just exploded.” And there’s little time to waste. She performs the Damballa chant, and the switch is a success. She is free of Chucky Prime. And the killer is back in the doll. Jake has had enough. He rips the Chucky doll away and tries to drown it. It almost works, but Sister Ruth walks in, exposing her head full of red curls and with Lexy as a hostage.

Chucky Leaves... But It's Not That Easy

Dr. Mixter takes Chucky and leaves. But Sister Ruth doesn’t last long. Glenda ended up finding that old Bowie knife, and throws it right into the nun’s eye. Great FX works keeps the camera on Ruth as she pulls the blade out, and she literally spies with her little eye before death takes her. She’s left looking at the eyeball stuck like a cherry on a tiki drink umbrella.

In keeping up with having its final minutes add up to a chaotic excitement, Andy chases after Dr. Mixter. Sister Ruth doesn’t need a gun any more, so now it is in Andy’s hand. He aims it and shoots off Chucky’s jaw. The doll gets more bullets, making him fling up his arms like Willem Dafoe in Platoon (1986). The Chucky doll slowly dies, with a gaping hole where his mouth used to be. All the legacy and new characters approach, staring as the killer doll finally gets killed. Everyone, except Glenda. Their theme plays in from Seed of Chucky as they take in the Bowie knife and the old initials of their dad on a pew. This can’t mean anything good.

The ending to this penultimate episode comes to neat and tidy finale -- almost. It feels like the season finale. Jake, Devon, and Lexy hug it out, relieved. Kyle and Andy see it, and these older survivors hope the kids have a better future then they did. “Adolescence is a real horror show, Andy. Even without the killer dolls,” she tells her brother. A flashback to Child’s Play 2 (1990) show when the two were so young. But besides the nostalgia, this could be a hint that Jake, Devon, and Lexy aren’t out of the clear yet. It’s been decades since Andy and Kyle left that Good Guy warehouse.

One More Surprise...

Then things take a turn for the worse. Tiffany arrives with Glen. But this reunion comes with a bitter surprise. Dad’s dead -- and Mom’s dead too. Nica tries to shoot Tiffany anyway but Glen, always the good child, jumps in the way. Glenda and Tiffany hurry to get Glen to a hospital, leaving a horrified Nica behind.

Glen had a hand in Nica's escape. This will be yet another trauma to Nica’s psyche. Dr. Mixter, too, had a confession with Bryce. It’s where she gloats on the fact that she will unleash more terror from Chucky. Driving away from the Incarnate Lord, Mixter laughs her best cackle. Isn’t Chucky-Prime dead and the laugh is just contagious? Or did he get to do another transfer into Mixter? From the promo to next week, Chucky will end Season 2 with a Christmas-themed finale. And coming down the chimney, won’t be Santa. It’s a Chucky doll with a friggin’ chainsaw.