Step behind the curtain in an interview with Chucky creator Don Mancini as he opens the box and unpacks his vision for the show’s sophomore season. With a franchise spanning over three decades, Mancini says that the next chapter in the story of the killer Good Guy doll, which will take place inside the walls of a Catholic reformatory, was a long time coming. The showrunner and creator explains that the “Catholic based horror movie” genre has been one of his favorites over the years, making it the obvious choice of where to continue the tale with a “new identity” as well as its “own unique feel and tone.”

The featurette also includes interviews with the cast of Chucky speaking about their experience filming, and what fans can expect from the second season of the film franchise-turned-series. Describing it in the best way possible, Alyvia Alyn Lind, who plays Lexy Cross, refers to the leading trio’s new surroundings as a “scary version of Hogwarts.”

Mancini also speaks to the queer themes in his latest project, something that not only the show, but the entire universe has been praised for in the past. With two of its leading characters, Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur) and Devon Evans (Björgvin Arnarson), being two young men in love, the next season presents an entirely new set of challenges for their budding romance. Pulling from his own experiences as a gay man, Mancini wanted to take on bigotry everywhere with his new series, something that was as much a part of Season 1 as it will be for Season 2.

Image via USA Network/SYFY

RELATED: 'Chucky' Parodies Nicole Kidman's Iconic AMC Ad in New Video

Just when we thought our hype for the second season of Chucky couldn’t get any higher, this behind-the-scenes look put it over the top. Hearing franchise favorites including Jennifer Tilly and Devon Sawa talk about what’s to come from the murderous doll and all of his shenanigans has us feeling more excited than ever to dive back into the Mancini created world.

Along with the actors who appeared in the clip, the next installment of Chucky will see the return of long-running stars including Alex Vincent, Fiona Dourif, Christine Elise, and, of course, the voice behind the red-headed demon, Brad Dourif. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Lachlan Watson will also be joining the cast as Tiffany (Tilly) and Chucky’s child Glen/Glenda. Guest stars will include a lineup of Tilly’s inner circle including her sister and Oscar nominated actress Meg Tilly, her Bound co-stars Gina Gershon and Joe Pantoliano, and her friend and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star, Sutton Stracke.

Grab your rosary beads and prepare for the drop of Chucky Season 2 on October 5 by checking out the inside look below.