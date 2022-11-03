For the last almost 15 years, Child’s Play franchise fans have been kept guessing whether Jennifer Tilly really is the Academy Award nominated actress or if her body is being possessed by Chucky’s love, Tiffany Valentine. The back and forth is incredibly confusing at times, and on the latest episode of Syfy and USA Network’s Chucky series, Tilly’s own sister Meg Tilly came to find out the harsh reality of who was really masquerading and speaking from her sibling’s body.

It all started last week during the episode titled “Death on Denial” when Tiffany Valentine (Tilly) throws a welcome home party for her twin children, Glen and Glenda (Lachlan Watson). Pulling one over on mommy dearest, the twins invite several of the real Tilly’s friends including her Bound co-stars Gina Gershon and Joe Pantoliano, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke, and the actress’ sister, Meg Tilly. By the end of the evening several murders have been committed, setting the scene for last night’s episode, “Doll on Doll.”

Following last week’s foul play, franchise creator Don Mancini teased that one or more of Tilly’s dinner party guests would make a comeback and last night we found out who. Unfortunately, Meg Tilly would meet an untimely demise at the hands of Jennifer Tilly who was under the possession of Tiffany Valentine. In a behind-the-scenes featurette that Meg Tilly shared to her Twitter account, Jennifer Tilly dishes on bringing about her younger sister’s doom and what the vibe was like on set that day.

Image via USA/SYFY

Revealing that her sister isn’t a fan of the horror genre, Tilly said that she thought it was “strange” that she was able to get her to appear in the episode and that as the slasher scene approached, Meg Tilly was getting more and more anxious to be axed by her beloved sibling. As she wandered around the set that day, Tilly said that her sister psyched herself up by reminding herself that it wasn’t really her sister that was about to kill her, but that it was the psychotic Tiffany Valentine instead.

Trying to quell her nerves, Tilly says that she told her sister, “Even if it was Jennifer Tilly killing you, it’s a script, it’s not real life!” A celebrated actress in her own right, even nabbing an Academy Award nomination back in 1985, while she may have been scared, Meg Tilly handled the bloody scene like a champ. We’re just sad that we (most likely) won’t see her in any future episodes.

You can check out the behind-the-scenes featurette below and keep scrolling for the Chucky Season 2 trailer.