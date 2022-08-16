Hide your kitchen knives! Chucky is on the way. Our number one news reporter on all things Chucky, aka Jennifer Tilly, took to her Twitter account today to reveal the big news that Season 2 of the USA and Syfy series has officially wrapped filming. In a photo that features Tilly alongside universe creator Don Mancini, and actors Alex Vincent, and Christine Elise, the Tiffany Valentine actress wrote “Gonna miss these guys,” signifying the big moment for production. In the comments, Mancini wrote “You see me all the time lol,” to which Tilly responded “Sometimes I miss you even when you’re in the room!” giving us all the heartwarming joy we needed for our day.

Filming for the show’s sophomore season began back in April, with Tilly keeping us posted on her involvement from the very moment it began in early June. While Season 1 did a great job of tying up just enough to hold us over until more questions can be answered, there are some things we just can’t wait to find out. Namely, what’s about to happen to Andy (Vincent) who, in the first season’s final moments, found himself aboard a truck filled to the brim with Good Guy dolls. There’s also the fate of Nica (Fiona Dourif), who was brutally amputated by Tiffany in a sure fire way to make sure she’s never left alone again. We’ll also be learning more about the background of serial killer Charles Lee Ray, who inhabits the eerie doll’s body.

Along with Tilly, Vincent, and Elise, the second season will feature the returning likes of Brad Douriff, Zackary Arthur, Björgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and the twice killed-off Devon Sawa. Season 2 will also see the return of Chucky and Tiffany’s child, Glen/Glenda, who will be played by the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Lachlan Watson. It’s been almost 20 years since the character appeared in the franchise, so it will be exciting to see how they’re incorporated in the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, it will be a full-on friend, family, and ex co-star fest for Tilly as her sister and Golden Globe recipient Meg Tilly; Bound co-stars, Gina Gershon and Joe Pantoliano; and close friend and featured member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Sutton Stracke are set to appear. Barbara Alyn Woods, Tony Nappo, and Lara Jean Chorostecki will also appear.

Just a few weeks ago, production released a trailer for the second season; the action-packed first look built anticipation for fans who have been waiting to see what will happen next in the story of the sadistic murderous doll who just keeps coming back for more. Chucky Season 2 hits both USA and Syfy on October 5. Check out Tilly’s tweet below.

