There’s arguably no better combination than Christmas and the horror genre. Over the last few decades, there have been a ton of great alternative Christmas horror movies that have become seasonal watches for many genre fans. Now, with its Season 2 finale premiering on November 23, Chucky looks to be the top killer doll of this holiday season. If you can’t wait for the finale, Syfy has you covered with a new clip.

The two-minute clip shared exclusively with Bloody Disgusting sees our favorite horror family of Lexy, Jake, and Devon coming home for the holidays. Lexy is taking in Jake and Devon for the holidays; and despite her Mom acting like she’s happy to take in “two orphans” thanks to her livestream, Mrs. Cross couldn’t be any less thrilled with the idea. This appears to be one of the opening scenes as not a creature is stirring throughout the house, not even an evil Chucky doll… at least not yet.

The idea of a Chucky Christmas episode is just delightful and, given what this show has taken fans through thus far, it’s certain to be an exciting conclusion to the season. Each episode of this series has felt like a horror Christmas gift in its own right. This particular season started with a gruesome murder and left us off with one of the coolest and explosive exorcisms in horror history. Literally explosive as Devon Sawa’s Father Bryce’s death was one for the ages. As such, it will be interesting to see how the Christmas themed finale wraps up this year's devilish storyline. As it stands, Tiffany and Glenda were tending to a wounded Glen while Andy, along with the rest of the core franchise's surviving characters, were finally free of Chucky’s curse. So is it Christmas magic that brings Chucky back from the dead or was there another Good Guy Doll that was left under someone’s Christmas tree? There’s also the question of Caroline’s Belle doll which the new clip eerily reminds fans of with its very first shot. There’s a possibility that they have a major role to play in the finale and may be the key to Chucky’s jolly plan as it was gifted to Caroline by Dr. Mixter. The same doctor who was revealed to be working with Chucky earlier in the season.

RELATED: Chucky' Season 2: Tiffany Valentine Spreads Holiday Cheer in New Image

Whatever the case may be, this promises to be another thrilling finale covered in a fresh blanket of blood-soaked snow. Get ready to be singing Christmas carols through the night with your favorite Good Guy Doll as Chucky’s Season 2 Finale premieres on Syfy Wednesday, November 23 at 9 PM ET. You can catch up on the entire season on the Syfy app. The frosty new clip can also be seen down below.