After an explosive Season 2, Chucky is officially getting in the Christmas spirit with its finale. Syfy has already gotten horror fans in the festive mood with a new clip and now, with the finale premiering on Wednesday, we have a whole fresh batch of Holiday images fresh from Chucky’s oven.

The focus of the episode (appropriately titled "Chucky Actually") sees Lexy take in Devon and Jake for the Holidays after they finally “defeated Chucky”, to the dismay of her mother. However, everything seems merry and bright until Chucky comes back to town. The new images see Jake and Devon partake in many Christmas traditions with Lexy’s family. There’s the awkward Christmas dinner complete with photo ops, putting up decorations, holiday livestreams, admiring the snow, and exchanging gifts. There's also less cheery affairs like Dr. Mixter who’s very eerily doing a Christmas waltz with a new Chucky doll, who’s certain to be the one causing havoc in this finale, and Lexy in the middle of some sort of recovery meeting. The final somber image sees Glenda at Glen’s side in the hospital as they recover from their injuries sustained in the last episode.

So much has happened in this insane season that it will be nice to celebrate the Holidays with our favorite horror trio. However, these new images do an effective job of reminding us of the more horrifying side of this magical time of year. With everyone’s guard down, something awful is most likely going to happen to at least one of the key characters. There’s also a few dangling plot threads that have still yet to be resolved like the previously mentioned dyer state of Glen and the mystery surrounding Caroline’s Belle doll. Dr. Mixter gave Lexy’s sister that doll to help with her post-traumatic stress from Season 1, but if you’ve seen Season 2 up to this point then you know that this doctor is not who she seems as she’s been working with Chucky all along.

It will be interesting to see if Andy, Kyle, or Nica will be in the finale as they’re not in any of the images that have been released so far, but given their legacy in this iconic horror franchise, it’s a pretty safe bet that they’ll be there in some form. It’s going to be pretty fun to partake in a Chucky Christmas as this series has only gotten more gleefully insane as time has gone on. Chucky’s jolly Season 2 Finale premieres on Wednesday, November 23 at 9 PM ET on Syfy. Until then, you can view the new images below;

13 Images