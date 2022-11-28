If you were one of the many who tuned in for the final episode of Season 2 of USA Network and Syfy’s hit series, Chucky, you’ll know that it was a blood-soaked affair. To be fair, just about every episode this season has had its fair share of bloody scenes, but last week’s “Chucky Actually” boasted some shocking moments splattered with buckets of blood. Continuing to bring fans the very best behind-the-scenes looks, Jennifer Tilly took to Twitter to share some insight into how the messy steps were taken to make sure the set was running red with blood — or rather, some sort of red substance.

Approaching a crew member whose name we don’t catch, but who’s wearing a terrific The Shining tee, Tilly asks how the special effects team was able to pull off the massive undertaking. As he describes it, two pressure vessels were filled to the brim with “blood” before they were given 20 minutes to do their thing and paint the walls “to represent somebody catastrophically dying.” As she films around the room, Tilly commends the artist on a job well done, showing audiences the finished product, and laughing while saying that he “kind of really went to town.” Referring to him as “an artist of plasma,” Tilly chuckles before the video comes to an end.

While Christmas colors may be red and green, it was all red by the end of this week’s holiday-themed Chucky episode which marked the last of the season. Another hit for Don Mancini and his Child’s Play universe, the sophomore season of the television series is boasting the highest ratings in the entire franchise. With the return of Chucky (Brad Dourif) and Tiffany’s (Tilly) twin children Glen and Glenda (Lachlan Watson), along with a slew of special guests, the latest installment went down in the books as one of the most creative, carnage-filled, and campy takes on the possessed Good Guys Doll that we’ve seen yet.

Image via Syfy

Just like last year, audiences were left with a load of cliffhangers that won’t be answered until next season with several major deaths playing out over the final episodes and even a European vacation in the works (kind of). While the show’s Season 2 renewal came while Season 1 was still airing, fans are being kept in the lurch about when, or if, there will be a Season 3. Judging by the massive success of the latest installment, it would be a no-brainer for Syfy and USA Network to renew the production and continue raking in the ratings for their explosive series.

With all episodes out now and streaming on Peacock and Syfy.com, you can catch up or start from the top. Put on your poncho and take a seat in the splash zone via the Chucky clip below.