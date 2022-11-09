It has been a great time to be a horror fan, both on the big and small screen. On the television side of things, Chucky has been killing it in its second season. We’re currently in the home stretch of the season with episode six premiering tonight. Now Syfy has released a new clip previewing the latest unholy episode.

The clip shared exclusively by Bloody Disgusting sees the particularly humorous aftermath of Sister Ruth finding out that “Hulk Chucky” is alive. We see the Sister worshiping Chucky like he’s a god and acting as his humble servant. Chucky is taking his new position of power well. He’s snacking on communion wafers and getting a much-needed foot rub. Ruth is trying everything she can to please her newly discovered savior, even changing up her hair a bit, which Chucky comments should be blond. This is an obvious reference to his ex-girlfriend-turned-rival Tiffany. It also begs the question: how far will the series go with Ruth’s storyline in the last three episodes of the season? Are they setting her up to be Chucky’s new Tiffany?

While that remains to be seen, one thing’s for sure: nothing is ever that simple with Chucky. In its first season and a half, this horror series has been everything but predictable. Just this season alone we’ve gotten a Hulk Chucky, an actual Good Guy Chucky, and a murder mystery party featuring peak Jennifer Tilly, the latter of which saw the Tiffany possessed Tilly gruesomely and humorously kill the actress’ real life sister Meg Tilly. However, it has been the main Catholic school setting that has provided the most gleeful surprises this season. We have seen Chucky take many forms in the past, but a buff god is arguably the most hilariously menacing one out of all of them. It brings the well blended humor and horror the series is known for and takes it to a new unholy level. It also looks to be poking fun at how easily influenced certain religious parties can be as they desperately try to find the next “savior”.

Chucky as that godlike figure is just endlessly funny and, no matter how this religious centric plot line ends for Jake and his friends, creator Don Mancini is having a lot of fun with this new fresh take on this iconic slasher franchise.

Chucky Season 2 is premiering new episodes every Wednesday on Syfy at 9 PM ET. You can catch up on Chucky on the Syfy app and you can watch the new clip down below.