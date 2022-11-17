Christmas is arriving early for Chucky fans, as Jennifer Tilly is decking the halls in a behind-the-scenes look at the USA Network and Syfy series. Holiday cheer is spreading in the Season 2 finale, titled “Chucky Actually” with Tilly’s Tiffany Valentine adorning a snow-covered pine tree with lights and ornaments. Keeping up with the festive color palette, Tilly dazzles in a glitzy green dress complete with true-to-character long black gloves.

Season 2 of Chucky has been a roller coaster ride for the actress who plays both herself trapped inside a Tiffany Valentine doll and a Tiffany Valentine possessed version of herself. While it may be a little confusing for the Academy Award nominated entertainer, she doesn’t show it, continuously sticking her landing episode after episode.

This season, Don Mancini, the creator behind the Child’s Play franchise, pondered the in-universe question of how have those in Tilly’s life have been affected by her possession by the murderous Tiffany over the last few decades. What transpired from this musing was a laugh-out-loud episode titled “Death on Denial,” in which Tilly was joined on-screen by her Bound co-stars Joe Pantoliano and Gina Gershon, her little sister Meg Tilly, and her close friend and star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Sutton Stracke.

This season of Chucky has seen the comeback of Christine Elise’s Kyle and Alex Vincent’s Andy Barclay, as well as franchise favorites including Fiona Dourif and the voice of our friend to the end, Brad Dourif. Picking up after the events of the show’s debut season, the second installment has followed Jake (Zackary Arthur), Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), and Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) after they find themselves shipped off to a Catholic reformatory. With Father Bryce (Devon Sawa) breathing down their necks and an army of possessed Good Guy Dolls on murderous marching orders from Chucky, no one’s safe within the confinds of the religious institution. This season has also been a treat for longtime fans of the franchise, as we’ve finally seen Chucky and Tiffany’s twins Glen and Glenda come to life courtesy of Lachlan Watson, who’s nailing the part of the characters last spotted in 2004’s Seed of Chucky.

As Season 2 of Chucky draws to a close, fans are waiting for news of the show’s renewal. The arrival of the followup season was cemented in late November 2021, so it’s more than likely that by the end of the month, we’ll have our answer. With the show’s impressively high ratings, and celebration from both critics and audiences, it’s going to be a no-brainer on the part of both USA Network and Syfy to bring Chucky’s characters back to take a stab at another season.

Check out Tiffany Valentine in her holiday glory below and keep scrolling for a Collider interview with Mancini.