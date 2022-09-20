Here at Collider, our eyes are ready to bleed with all the Chucky Season 2 content coming our way. From trailers to teasers, to images, interviews, and posters, there’s truly an endless amount of information pouring out. But, we aren’t complaining! Doing what she does best, franchise star Jennifer Tilly is at it again, sharing a behind-the-scenes look at her time on the set of the SYFY and USA Network series. This time, she’s posing with her co-star Fiona Dourif, who’s played Nica Pierce since 2013’s Curse of Chucky.

In a post shared to her Twitter account, Tilly captioned her photo “We will rock your world” and accompanied the shot with several Chucky themed emojis as well as the show’s release date — October 5. The picture itself is of the two women in costume huddled together and tossing some fierce looks at the camera.

The last we saw the duo, Tilly’s Tiffany Valentine had amputated Nica’s limbs in an attempt to thwart any possible future possessions of her by Chucky (Brad Dourif). But, as we saw in the latest trailer, it seems that Tiffany’s love for Nica has gone over the line into an obsession. During the trailer, we watched Nica catch Tiffany and Chucky’s child, Glen/Glenda (Lachlan Watson) up to speed on their mother’s romantic love (obsession) for her. The trailer also revealed that Tiffany’s plan to block Chucky from possessing Nica’s body was a lost cause as a one-second clip seems to project the doll’s voice from the captive’s mouth.

Image vis Syfy

RELATED: Wanna Play? ‘Chucky’ Finds His Home On Television

Season 2 will continue to follow the return of the Good Guy doll who just keeps coming back no matter what’s thrown in his way. Following the events of the first season, our leading characters, Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur), Devon Evans (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy Cross (Alyvia Alyn Lind) have been condemned to a religious preparatory type school that will pose a slew of new challenges for the trio. Like in the first season, which saw Jake and Devon bullied for being gay, we’re expecting more of that plotline to pick up in the upcoming episodes under the watchful eyes of the religious institution.

Meanwhile, during the final moments of Season 1, we saw Andy (Alex Vincent) being forced into the back of a truck at gunpoint by Tiffany. That truck will be another very important storyline in Season 2 as it’s filled with a multitude of possessed Good Guy dolls on their way to spread Chucky’s maniacal ways around the world.

With so many teasers of the action that’s on the way, we can’t wait to feast our eyes on what’s to come in the second season of Chucky. You can check out Tilly’s latest behind-the-scenes shot below.