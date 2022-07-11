Take a step into Jennifer Tilly’s room — or is that Tiffany Valentine inside Tilly’s room? It’s hard to say, but the Chucky actress gave her Twitter followers a quick peek inside her on-screen room, and it looks like Season 2 of the Syfy and USA series is going to be a real Tilly-filled treat.

Decked out in a stunning rose covered dress, a blonde Tilly is at the center of it all. Surrounding her is a room filled with memorabilia from the actress’ career. Several awards are lined up neatly on a mantle over a fireplace with the surrounding area covered in pictures and posters featuring Tilly in some of her most talked about films. From Bullets Over Broadway to Bound and everything in between and beyond, the fireplace is an all out shrine to Tilly’s talents.

Tilly has been incredibly open with fans about filming for the anticipated return of the horror film franchise turned television hit, sharing a massive amount of first-looks and behind-the-scenes sneak peeks of all things Chucky. A few weeks ago, the actress shared the news that Chucky and Tiffany’s child, Glen/Glenda, would be played by Lachlan Watson (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), and she’s also shared information surrounding cameos made by her real-life sister and celebrated actress Meg Tilly, and their bff and member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Sutton Stracke. Also in the realm of cameo appearances, we can expect Tilly’s Bound cast mates Gina Gershon and Joe Pantoliano to pop up at some point during the show’s sophomore season.

Image via Universal Pictures

The first season of the series picks up after the happenings of the seventh film, Cult of Chucky, and sees the doll clinging on to a new teenager named Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur), who innocently picked the doll to use as part of a school project. Tons of familiar voices and faces are back, including Brad Dourif, Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent, and Christine Elise with newcomers Arthur, Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and Björgvin Arnarson joining in on the spooky fun. Along with the slasher moments we can expect from the serial killer possessed doll, the premiere season also touched on coming-of-age issues and dealing with coming out of the closet in a tiny town. Don Mancini, the brain behind the Child’s Play films and the series that has followed it, has done an amazing job of bringing his characters to a new generation while also staying true to the original material.

As of right now, Chucky Season 2 has not announced a release date, but stay tuned to Collider for more information as it becomes available. See how many Tilly productions you can spot in the Twitter post below.