Jennifer Tilly is hitting us with another bombshell look as she, like many of us, is counting down the days until the premiere of the second season of SYFY and USA Network’s Chucky. In a photo shared to the actress’ Twitter account, Tilly strikes a sultry pose while decked out in an outfit straight from Tiffany Valentine’s — or her own — closet.

The Bound star is wearing a low cut black dress adorned with red roses, complete with red lipstick and nails sharp enough to kill. Taken at the foot of the bed in her room of the character’s mansion, the look pops against the dark purple sheets. In the background, we can see a nightstand filled with photos and awards, which are talked about in a Tilly-led behind-the-scenes look at the mansion which we covered here.

Season 2 of the hit series is just around the corner, premiering on both networks on October 5. Today has been a big day for eager fans who have been kept waiting for the newest batch of Chucky content with production releasing both an official poster and a new trailer that really delves into more of the plotline for the show’s sophomore season. While you can check them out in via links above, key storyline notes include our three leading teens, Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) being shipped off to a hellish catholic juvenile detention situation, the return of not just the Chucky (Brad Dourif), but a multitude of possessed Good Guys Dolls, and a family reunion between Tilly’s Tiffany Valentine and her and Chucky’s child, Glen/Glenda (Lachlan Watson). All in all, the trailer totally delivers the cheap thrills and campy laughs we’ve come to expect from the Don Mancini created universe.

As for our queen, Tilly, she’s been one helpful gal when it’s come to all things Chucky Season 2. From images to information about filming, Tilly has made sure to document it and share every last bit for her Twitter followers to eat up — and that’s why she’s a national treasure. This season will be a big one for friends and family of the actress as it seems like everyone in her past is popping out of the woodwork to join in for Season 2. Not only will she be reunited with her co-stars, Gina Gershon and Joe Pantoliano, from the 1996 cult classic, debut feature-film from Lana and Lily Wachowski, Bound, but her Golden Globe winning sister, Meg Tilly (Agnes of God) and their pal and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke will also make appearances. We don’t know how she did it, but it’s a good time to be friends with Tilly.

Season 2 of Chucky premieres on USA and SYFY on Octoebr 5. You can check out Tilly’s latest image below.