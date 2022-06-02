Terror by way of doll is on its way back. Filming for the second season of the Syfy and USA Network series Chucky is officially underway. To announce the momentous occasion, franchise star Jennifer Tilly took to Twitter to share a photo of herself all dolled up and ready to reprise her role as Tiffany Valentine. While the first season only saw Tilly take on the vocal role of the gothy doll paramour of Chucky, it looks like the second season may bring us Tiffany in human form.

Why do we say that? Well, the image Tilly shared to Twitter reveals her in a white adorned headpiece with a bedazzled jean jacket and a long purple skirt. Sure, this could be Tilly’s outfit for a day of voice-overs, but we’re hoping that it means something more for the actress who reprised her fan-favorite role in the series. Last season, the younger human form of Tiffany Valentine made flashback appearances, but was played by Blaise Crocker.

The first season of Chucky picked up following the events of 2017’s feature film, Cult of Chucky. Finding its characters in Hackensack, New Jersey, the series centers around a teenage boy named Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur). Looking for the subject of his contemporary art project, Wheeler finds the unassuming Good Guy doll at a yard sale, but soon discovers his sinister possession by the serial killer Charles Lee Ray. Madness, chaos, and murder soon unfold on the town with Chucky and Jake standing in the middle of it. The show also sheds light on how Charles Lee Ray came to be the famed serial killer by using a series of flashbacks. Working real life issues such as sexuality and bullying into the horror story, Chucky does a wonderful job of blending fiction and reality.

RELATED: Barbie, Eat Your Heart Out: Why Jennifer Tilly Deserves Wicked Praise for Her Role In ‘Chucky’

Along with Tilly, several other members of the Chucky universe boarded the series to reprise their roles from previous films, including Brad Dourif, Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent, and Christine Elise. These returning actors were joined for the first season by newbies Arthur, Devon Sawa, Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and Björgvin Arnarson. Original Child’s Play co-writer Don Mancini created the series and also serves as an executive producer alongside Nick Antosca, Harley Peyton, and Alex Hedlund.

With production underway for the cult horror hit, we can’t wait to see more updates coming our way down the line. While no specific release date has yet been set for Season 2 of Chucky, production is eying a premiere in the fall of 2022. You can check out Tilly’s post below.

You Can Now Buy a 'Chucky' Doll of Your Own

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Britta DeVore (662 Articles Published) Britta DeVore is a TV and Movie News contributor for Collider. She has worked writing travel guides, runs her own Instagram travel page, @trektonowhere, and also works in craft beer. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking and playing drums with her bands, Kid Midnight and Watergate. More From Britta DeVore

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe